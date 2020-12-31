Many of us are not feeling quite as wealthy as we were a few months ago, and it's only natural that we're searching for ways to cut back.

When it comes to monthly bills, car insurance is definitely worth targeting. When's the last time you compared rates? Sure, it can sound annoying and time-consuming, but your efforts can result in some serious cost savings. Clearcover Car Insurance is making it a lot easier than you likely remember. This startup offers smarter car insurance that is more affordable than most providers, and much easier to manage.

While many car insurance companies make you fill out endless forms or wait on hold for an hour just to get a quote, Clearcover makes it easy. The process takes a few minutes, and there is a good chance your quote will be lower than your current insurer. One reviewer reduced his insurance bill by $100 a month when he switched to Clearcover. If you could even get half that — we'd say that's a win.

If you are happy with your quote, and you live in one of the eight states where they are currently available, you can make the switch quickly. Clearcover also explains every part of your coverage in plain English so you aren't stuck guessing and Googling what everything means along the way.

The customer care doesn't end there — Clearcover makes it easy to manage your auto coverage from your phone. Available on iOS and Android, the award-winning mobile app lets you file auto claims and get roadside assistance with a tap. You won't even have to pick up the phone to get started.

You can also pay bills through the app and get proof of insurance, even when you're offline. It's easy to see how Clearcover earned a rating of 4.7 stars on the App Store, and the above reviewer is just the start of what customers are saying about this exciting digital car insurance company.

Want to see if you can snag better insurance for less? Head over to Clearcover today to get a quick quote.