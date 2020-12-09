Source: StackCommerce
The gaming world has been going crazy over the new PS5 and Xbox X Series this fall. If you hate missing out, this giveaway is definitely worth your attention.
The Ultimate Gaming Giveaway gives you the chance to win both new consoles and a huge stash of gaming gear, worth over $5,000 in total. You can enter simply by donating to charity.
First, let's talk about what you could win. With the PS5 and Xbox X Series, you can enjoy Gran Turismo, Final Fantasy, Gears Tactics, Watch Dogs, and much more in crisp 4K.
Need a better screen? Not to worry — the prize includes a Sony X900H 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.
You also get a Secretlab TITAN Gaming Chair, a Corsair Optical Gaming Keyboard, a Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset, and five years of PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
For your chance to win, donate $10 or more to the Playing For Change Foundation — a non-profit organization that helps kids through music education. The more you donate, the better your chances!100 Entries to Win the Ultimate Gaming Giveaway & Donate to Charity – $10
