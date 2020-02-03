Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

In a world full of flashy welcome bonuses and perks at the expense of high annual fees, the Citi® Double Cash Card has quitely maintained itself as one of the best cash back credit cards industry. With its incredibly simple rewards program that earns you cash back at the time of purchase and at the time of payoff, its a truly unique approach in a category of credit card that has long been overdue for a fresh approach.

Instead of requiring you to track spending categories or what rewards are enhanced each month, Citi chose to go a much simpler route here and offer the same rewards across all categories no matter what time of year it was. It also offers the important perks and benefits you'd come to expect from a card, but with intention. You won't find uneccessary perks that equate to high annual fees like you do in many other cards - this card has no such fees.

The Citi® Double Cash Card is one of the most intentional credit cards available today. The idea is simple: earn cash back twice. Once when you spend, and once again when you pay it off.

What is the Citi® Double Cash Card?

The Citi® Double Cash Card is a cash back rewards credit card offered by Citigroup. You'll get 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The card also offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfer for 18 months and some additional benefits such as fraud and purchase protection.

What rewards does the Citi® Double Cash Card offer?

The Citi® Double Cash Card has one of the simplest cash back rewards programs in the industry while also being one of the most lucrative for its cardholders. All cardholders are actually able to cash back twice with this card: get 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases, as long as you make sure you pay the minimum amount due each month. There are also absolutely no categories to keep track of or enroll in, as well as no cap to how much you can earn - you'll earn cash back on everything you buy and as much as you can muster.

This means that not only will you earn 1% cash back on every purchase you make, but you will earn another 1% cash back when you make a bill payment. This is a feature that is truly unique to the Citi® Double Cash Card, and a really important one at that. It makes it the only credit card on the market that actually rewards you to pay it off. Once you have earned those rewards, you can redeem them as a statement credit, direct deposit, check, or even convert cash to points.

For those who want to enjoy the rewards of a credit card but want to make sure they keep on top of paying it off, this is the card to do it. The only way to earn the most rewards is to pay it off every month.

Does the Citi® Double Cash Card have a welcome bonus?

The Citi® Double Cash Card does not currently offer any kind of welcome bonus, but it does have a pretty great balance transfer offer you can take advantage of. Right now the card offers a 0% intro APR on balance transfer for 18 months; after that the variable APR will be 15.49% - 25.49% based on your creditworthiness.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind with this offer. The first is that balance transfers do not earn cash back rewards, so don't think you can transfer a balance from another card to this one and pay it off to get 2% cash back. The balance transfer must be completed in the first four months after being approved for the card, and there is a fee: $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

What other benefits and perks does the Citi® Double Cash Card offer?

The Citi® Double Cash Card offers a bunch of other benefits and perks to get even more value out of this card.

Citi Entertainment

The Citi® Double Cash Card gives you access to Citi Entertainment. Use your card to get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events annually, including presale tickets and exclusive experiences for the year's most anticipated concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.

Right now you can get special access to tickets for The Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban, Billy Joel, and Luke Bryan.

Credit Card Protection

The Citi® Double Cash Card offers three different benefits to ensure that you and your card are protected. The first is 24 Hour Fraud Detection which will alert you if Citi detects any unusual activity on your card. The card also features Citi® Identity Theft Solutions, which helps you work through an identify theft if you happened to fall victim to one.

The last is the Lost Wallet® Service, which helps you replace your card if you happened to lose it. Not only will Citi usually get a new card to you within 24 hours, but they will also provide you with emergency cash subject to your available cash advance limit.

Purchase Protection

The Citi® Double Cash Card features $0 Liability for Unauthorized Charges. This means that you are completely protected against unauthorized charges on your card. Citi will not hold you responsible for a charge that is made to your card that you did not personally authorize, whether it be in person or online.

Convenience

Citi is available 24/7 to assist you with anything you might need help with concerning your Citi® Double Cash Card. The physical card features Contactless Pay, which allows you to tap your card to the terminal to make a purchase instead of having to insert or swipe. It is also compatible with digital wallets like Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and Paypal.

Citi also offers a stellar mobile app to not only manage your credit card, but your checking and savings accounts too if they happen to be with Citi. You can also transfer money to friends and family as the app is integrated with the Zelle payment network. The Citi Mobile App has been certified by J.D. Power for providing customers with "An Outstanding Mobile Credit Card Experience".

What kind of fees does the Citi® Double Cash Card have?

The Citi® Double Cash Card has absolutely no annual fee, so you don't need to worry about paying to be able to own this card. Since it isn't designed as a travel card, you will have to pay a foreign transaction fee if you choose to use it internationally. For everything else Citi has broken it down quite well.

"The standard variable APR for purchases is 15.49% to 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. The standard variable APR for Citi Flex Plan is 15.49% to 25.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Standard variable cash advance APR - 26.74%. Variable Penalty APR up to 29.99% and applies if you pay late or your payment is returned. Minimum interest charge – $0.50. Fee for foreign purchases – 3% of the U.S. dollar amount of each purchase. Cash advance fee – either $10 or 5% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater. Balance transfer fee – either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater."

How can I apply for the Citi® Double Cash Card?

The Citi® Double Cash Card has one of the simplest rewards and benefits programs out there and rewards you the most by being financially responsible. If this sounds like a card that you want in your wallet, you can apply for the card below.