With both teams coming into this week 3 clash on a 0-2 low, a first win is imperative to lift morale. Read on for full details on how to watch Bengals vs Eagles, no matter where you are in the world.

Cincinnati comes into this clash in the better shape of the two teams, having put up plenty of fight in their opening two defeats.

Having found themselves 28-16 down against Cleveland coming into the fourth quarter on Thursday, the Bengals mounted a spirited comeback, outscoring their opponents by seven points in the final quarter to give the Browns a genuine scare.

Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has had an impressive debut season, throwing for 509 yards, three touchdowns, with only one interception in his first two games.

The struggling Eagles meanwhile are yet to score 20 points in a match and suffered a shocking 27-17 opening day defeat to Washington that somehow saw them squander a solid 17-0 lead.

Philadelphia still looked shell-shocked from that trauma against the LA Rams in their second game, suffering a 37-19 humbling.

Key to any Eagles revival will be an improvement from quarterback Carson Wentz who has completed just 50 of his 85 pass attempts this season.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream for Sunday's game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with kick-off set for 1pm ET/10am PT. That makes it a 6pm start for gridiron fans in the UK.

