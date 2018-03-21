Google has had its hands in a lot of different products over the years. Most of Google's endeavors have been software-based and some have become wildly popular, like Gmail or Android. Others were a bit more low key — does anyone remember Google Lively? It's a story shared by many Silicon Valley businesses both large and small.

But Google has also been behind quite a few hardware projects since the company was founded in the late 1990s. We've seen corporate search appliances, ARM single-board supercomputers, and driverless cars as well as mobile and wearable products we're more familiar with come from the minds in Mountain View, but none has been as successful as the lowly Chromecast.

See at Best Buy

We saw our first official look at the Chromecast in 2013. Its roots go back to the ill-fated but beautifully imaginative Nexus Q, which was one of the first ever products to bring the idea of "headless streaming" to the masses. Except it never really went on sale so it didn't actually bring anything to anyone outside of the abstract idea that your phone can not only act as a remote but be the only interface with a streaming appliance.

Since the Chromecast was released commercially, it's evolved quite a bit, with the second-generation model bringing a 4K Chromecast Ultra and an audio-only version dubbed Chromecast Audio.

The Chromecast delivers where it matters most to Google with millions of homes using them.

On the business side of things, which happens to be the side which determines whether a product lives or dies, the Chromecast has been a consistent winner. In the four years since its launch, it's become the best-selling Google product ever, the best selling media streamer ever, and one of those products that almost everyone reading this will have in their homes. No matter how you define a successful product, the Chromecast fits your definition.

I think the Chromecast is the best thing Google has ever produced for the same reasons it's the most popular product the company has ever sold. That's because it meets the simple criteria to be the best: cheap and easy.