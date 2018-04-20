Like any other laptop, your Chromebook works great with an external keyboard. It's incredibly easy to use an external display, mouse, and keyboard if you work or play from a desk, and Chrome does a great job mirroring to a monitor or having one as an extended display. All you need are the right parts!
Chrome OS supports any USB (wired or wireless) or Bluetooth keyboard. There are differences in the default keyboard layout across the function keys and the addition of a dedicated search key (the Windows key on a standard 104-key keyboard will act as a search key) but you won't have any trouble typing out a web search or a term paper. We've looked at a lot of keyboards for your Chromebook and Chromebox, and here's what we think are the best ones to use.
Best overall
Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard
The Logitech K380 is not a dedicated Chrome OS keyboard, but even with that in mind, we think this is the best overall purchase for a Chromebook or Chromebox user because it works with everything and switching between up to three devices is as easy as pressing a button.
This compact keyboard has roomy keys with great feedback for typing and it automatically adapts so that the keys support the operating system of whatever it's paired with. All of your keyboard shortcuts work exactly as you would expect, even if what's printed on the key itself isn't what you would see on your Chromebook.
Pair it with up to three devices at once; Chrome OS, Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and Steam OS are all supported. You'll never need another keyboard for any of your devices. This keyboard is kind of expensive at $28, but worth it in the long run.
Best for Chrome OS
Dell Multimedia Keyboard for Chrome
Built specifically for Chromeboxes, this keyboard has the right keycaps for your Chromebook.
The keys are roomy and all the standard Chrome shortcuts work perfectly. That's enough reason to recommend it, but this Dell keyboard is also built well and has a fully functional numeric pad. It's wired so there are no batteries to worry about but you instead have a wire to deal with. Having said that, it uses a full-size USB-A connection so if your Chromebook or Chromebox has a USB-C port be sure to snag an adapter. Best of all, it's only $13!
Best value
Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo
We mentioned that any USB or Bluetooth keyboard works fine with your Chromebook, and that means Logitech's excellently priced (around $20 US) combo will work out of the box.
A single 2.4GHz nano receiver (this is not the Logitech Unifying Receiver found on more expensive products) gives a 10-foot connection range and there are no drivers or additional software to fool with. Plug the receiver in and power on the keyboard, then you're good to go. Besides the great price tag, the MK270 has excellent battery life. A pair of AAA batteries provides about 6,000,000 keystrokes and the mouse battery (one AA) last up to 24 months.
This is a basic keyboard and mouse that will definitely get the job done, and it's our best pick for people in search of value. This basic set only costs $19 so it's also a great value.
Update, April 20: These are our top choices for external keyboards for your Chromebook.