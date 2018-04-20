Like any other laptop, your Chromebook works great with an external keyboard. It's incredibly easy to use an external display, mouse, and keyboard if you work or play from a desk, and Chrome does a great job mirroring to a monitor or having one as an extended display. All you need are the right parts! Chrome OS supports any USB (wired or wireless) or Bluetooth keyboard. There are differences in the default keyboard layout across the function keys and the addition of a dedicated search key (the Windows key on a standard 104-key keyboard will act as a search key) but you won't have any trouble typing out a web search or a term paper. We've looked at a lot of keyboards for your Chromebook and Chromebox, and here's what we think are the best ones to use. Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

Dell Multimedia Keyboard for Chrome

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo Best overall Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

The Logitech K380 is not a dedicated Chrome OS keyboard, but even with that in mind, we think this is the best overall purchase for a Chromebook or Chromebox user because it works with everything and switching between up to three devices is as easy as pressing a button. This compact keyboard has roomy keys with great feedback for typing and it automatically adapts so that the keys support the operating system of whatever it's paired with. All of your keyboard shortcuts work exactly as you would expect, even if what's printed on the key itself isn't what you would see on your Chromebook. Pair it with up to three devices at once; Chrome OS, Windows, Mac OS, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and Steam OS are all supported. You'll never need another keyboard for any of your devices. This keyboard is kind of expensive at $28, but worth it in the long run. See at Amazon Best for Chrome OS Dell Multimedia Keyboard for Chrome

Built specifically for Chromeboxes, this keyboard has the right keycaps for your Chromebook. The keys are roomy and all the standard Chrome shortcuts work perfectly. That's enough reason to recommend it, but this Dell keyboard is also built well and has a fully functional numeric pad. It's wired so there are no batteries to worry about but you instead have a wire to deal with. Having said that, it uses a full-size USB-A connection so if your Chromebook or Chromebox has a USB-C port be sure to snag an adapter. Best of all, it's only $13! See at Amazon Best value Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo