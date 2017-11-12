Chromebooks make great gifts! Here are the best choices for everyone on your list..
The holidays are on us once again. For many of us, the spirit of giving is a chance to make someone's Christmas or Hanukkah a little more special by finding just the right gift. Good thing there is something that's easy to find, won't hurt your wallet and is something that anyone would love — a new Chromebook!
They come in plenty of sizes, styles and capabilities, so you'll be able to pick the perfect model no matter who you're buying for. And what you're giving — the full internet experience with the Chrome browser, thousands of apps and extensions that go with it and a secure system that is quick and almost maintenance free. Of course, you also get Google Play and over 1,000,000 Android applications on select models.
Since different people have different needs, let our expertise help you pick the right Chromebook to make the perfect gift.
The best Chromebook for your parents (or grandparents)
The Samsung Chromebook Plus is the best Chromebook you can buy right now (under $1000), and it's also the best Chromebook for your parents or grandparents.
Even the older members of our families are pretty tech-savvy now and a solid Chromebook with a great display is going to be appreciated by everyone. Perfect for just about anything, the Chromebook Plus makes for a great way to do the boring things like paying the bills or the fun things like checking out family photos or keeping in touch through Facebook or a Hangouts video call. It's also the perfect computer to take on a trip or just to sit in the living room and watch a movie or do a little shopping.
Designed for use with Google Play and Android apps, your parents will be able to do anything they need with the Chromebook Plus.
The best Chromebook for your sibling or special someone
2017 brought a lot of Chromebooks and just about every price point, but the Acer Chromebook R13 is still one of the best, especially for someone who will be using it both at home and out of the house.
At 13 inches, it has enough real estate to make for a "comfortable" experience, has plenty of power to do just about anything and folds over to become a large-screen tablet complete with a multi-touch interface. This meshes perfectly with Android apps from Google Play, which the R13 supports.
It's also built well and the aluminum body is tough enough to hold up in a laptop bag or the table at Starbucks. Top things off with excellent battery life and the Acer Chromebook R13 is the best Chromebook you can buy for someone finishing up school or moving into the workforce.
The best Chromebook for the little ones
Tough as nails with great battery life is the perfect way to describe the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. Built with the education market in mind, the Spin 11 is MIL-SPEC rated so it can handle a full glass of water being dumped directly onto the keyboard, and also includes a Wacom EMR stylus for drawing, annotating and note-taking. The Spin 11 will survive the crazy things a youngster will undoubtedly do to it and provide years of entertainment and learning fun.
Designed for use with Google Play and Android apps, the little ones in your life will love using the Acer Chromebook Spin 11.
The creme-de-la-creme
If you know anyone who could benefit from having the very best Chromebook money can buy, you'll want to give them a Pixelbook.
The Pixelbook is Google vision of the future of portable computing, equally at home being an ultra-portable laptop or a slim and light tablet, complete with Google Play support for Android apps. With one of the best high-resolution multi-touch displays in the industry and a wonderful keyboard and trackpad, the Pixelbook is perfect for anyone who will by using it for work or school full-time. All-day battery life and the muscle to do anything today as well as in the future, the Pixelbook is worth its high price for the right person.
All Chromebooks are capable and great for work or school, but anyone spending all day every day using one will love the Pixelbook.
Update November 2017: We updated things to help you make the right pick this holiday season.
Reader comments
Chromebook Holiday Gift Guide
I couldn't decide so I purchased both the Acer r11 and the Acer Chromebook 14. Loving both of them.
We have two Chromebooks, the R-11 and Samsung Chromebook 3. Absolutely love them. No windows updates, you flip it open and it just works. Secure. And such great deals for the low prices.
I guess the Asus C302 doesn't exist? Not to be overly salty, but if you can't stomach the travesty that Samsung calls a keyboard, the C302 is the better buy.
I acknowledge that many people seem to like the aspect ratio of the Plus, but I vastly prefer 16:9 as a full time writer. So, if you hate 16:9 most of all, I guess you're stuck with the Plus.
Self proclaimed 16:9 hater here, but I agree with you. That is really the only thing the Plus/Pro has over the C302. Honestly though, they could have mostly satisfied both camps if they just would have used a 16:10 screen like they did with the C100/C101. A 1920x1200 screen would have been awesome.
I have 2 Chromebooks and love them. I travel extensively and use the Acer Chromebook 14 for work. I have no problems with the unit. I am waiting for the Samsung Pro. I wonder whats up with the release date on the Pro.
The R13 looks great. I got the Acer Chromebook R11 to save $100 and we love it! My wife hates computers but she loves the R11. The battery life is great, it's fast, and it runs Android apps very well and the price is great! Even games seem to work well on it. Make sure you get the newer model with a Celeron N3150, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It's an excellent 2-in-1! I think there are slightly updated models now with the Celeron N3160 (slightly higher top clock speed). The regular price is $300 but you can get it now for $280 I think.
i bought an Acer chromebook from walmart this fall, for $179+tax. got it home n played with it for 5 hrs and HATED IT!!! i bought it for college classes and man..i loathe chrome as an "OS," as a browser? it's ok. truthfully, Chrome OS is a browser w/ cloud capabilities. i like having my stuff on MY HD!! in MY control not floating about willy nilly in the "cloud" *rolls eyes*
i looked around and found a bunch of folks who made a version of Linux, ACTUAL outright Linux, for the chromebooks, NOT the froo froo bastardized linux version which is "Chrome OS".
initially it ticked me off that it looked like i'd HAVE to be online to do any work for classes, of course folks found ways around that. but now? i don't have to be online to work on things and i don't have to fiddle with programming n such to get it to work offline. one of my major annoyances with it was that very fact. oh and having to use an email password to log into it. HELL NO! the chromebook annoyed me so much it made my teeth itch!!
and you'd THINK the chromebook/google people would have figured out how to get android apps to work on it. it's just silly that they DIDN'T do this from the beginning. google apps CAN work on chromebooks, ya just gotta repackage it and a few more annoying things to get it to work. WAY more work than i wanna deal with.
it was a lil bit of work, i VOIDED the warranty (likes that's new for me :D ) & loaded Gallium OS. LOVE IT!! the Acer hardware was HINDERED!! SHACKLED!! by the chrome bs.
so now i have a fully functioning OS on FANTASTIC hardware that is doing what I want it to do! as i said above, i don't trust the cloud, i prefer stuff on my hd or a mem card/jump drive.
this Acer G-BOOK only has 16 gb hd and 2 gb memory. with Gallium? she SOARS!! plays movies like a dream, i've not had time yet, but plan to see what i can do with WINE to get my MS office working on it, req'd for my classes. yeah i could use libre office which is FAB, but the teachers/professors are finicky. *shrug*
chromebook's are useful for light web-surfing, email, MAYBE youtube cruising & reading say w/ kindle reading app, but not much else. it was my bad for listening to peoples reviews rather than going into a store & playing with a chromebook.
still, now i have a FANTASTIC lil laptop that has GREAT hardware. man the hardware! i can't say enough good about that.
please note that i VOIDED MY WARRANTY by doing what i did and folks can end up BRICKING their chromebook's doing this. so, IF you buy a chromebook? and you want to change the OS? take a look at GALLIUM OS. my G-book had the baytrail chipset (or so i read somewhere) these folks made a version of Gallium that works flawlessly w/ it.
so best Chromebook for me? exactly what i got minus chrome os adding Gallium OS. THING of BEAUTY!! seriously, sweet SWEET piece of tech.
i know alot of folks aren't as into pc's as i am and so, chromebooks might be good intro for em. for folks who DO know pc's? they might want to research a bit before investing in a chromebook.
CHEERS!
I love my dell 13, but they are pretty expensive.
I have the ASUS E Netbook still going strong (without having to get online) to do something's
I suggest you wait. Android apps are just now coming to Chromebooks. Plus there are many great Chromebooks on the way with higher class specs. Skylake processors... Plus Samsung appears to be bring s-pen like stylus support to theirs and some with fingerprint sensors.
Definitely wait.
i will be buying 2 chromebook this year. one to replace my father in laws old windows crap computer which he always complain about and have constant problems. i will buy his a good but mid range and one for myself to replace my ipad and will wait for a better one end of this year
Flip is a bit sluggish at times but it really is a good choice for kids. Cheap, lightweight, and fairly sturdy for its price.
I *want* another Chromebook, but my Acer C720 isn't anywhere close to giving up the ghost. Despite the price, I don't see how it will be $200 better...
I feel the same about my Dell 11. I have the "wolf" model so I won't get Android apps. That's the only thing I really regret about getting that model, but then I got a really great deal and I can wait a bit to see how this old Android app thing works out.
I might be more upset about the Android thing if the was something I really wanted to run on my Chromebook. So far, um... Nope.
I love Chromebooks, they are budget friendly and do just what I need them to do with all those great features. I've had the Samsung first gen Chromebook and still use it to this day, but it's time for an upgrade and these are a great upgrade choices.
I tried the Acer Chromebook 14 but found that the screen was fairly dim and not a touchscreen. Returned it and bought the Acer R11 Chromebook. Much brighter screen and touch as well. Keyboard is nice and has decent sound. Great for surfing, movie playback, supports Android Apps in stable mode and editing documents on the go. Decent price and it folds to a tablet as well. It's a keeper for me to complement my AlienWare Windows laptop.
Toshiba Chromebook 2 I bought last year (maybe longer?) still works great. These are the best little web browsing devices you can buy
The toshiba chromebook 2 is still the best chromebook on the market. I have been using the older model without the backlit keyboard, and it has the screen and audio of much nicer computers. It also has decent port selection and battery life, which makes it even better. Great value for around $300.
I have not seen the newer model with the backlit keyboard and the faster processors. While I would probably enjoy the faster speed, having no fan is just awesome.
Yeah, but Toshiba exited the computer market for good, and as a result, no longer sell it. The Acer Chromebook R13 is a pretty nice stand-in, except for the slightly slower performance, better battery life, and no backlit keyboard.
I just bought an Acer Chromebook 14 for work. The brightness isn't great, I probably wouldn't use it outside on a sunny day, but other than that it's a phenomenal device. There's different configurations, and all but the low end has a backlit keyboard. I have the cp5-471-35t4 and it flies and has very good battery life. I would highly recommend it.
The Microsoft store has a nice VERY surface like (but much cheaper) Asus Transformer on sale....
https://www.microsoftstore.com/store/msusa/en_US/pdp/ASUS-Transformer-Mi...
And it uses the Atom CPU. No thanks
Nice, but still running Windows. With all the problems that you get with Windows. No thanks.
Curious, what problems?
Updates on their timetable (but I'm working, please don't shut down!), Viruses, ransomware, etc. Problems I don't run into using ChromeOS.
I'm sorry but I would 100% disagree with the ASUS Flip being the best chromebook for kids...are you guys serious right now? It's one of the most fragile chromebook hardwares available. It's made to resemble the look & feel of a high-end Macbook. This means it's extremely susceptible to not only scratches but also insane dings/dents and smaller scuffs, not to mention the potential breaking of the screen/digitizer on the first or second drop.
Heck, even simply trying to plug the flimsy little micro-USB charger into the port is difficult without scratching up the sides of the ports.
It's a great device, sure, especially at its price; and it looks really nice, yes. But durability is even in the question for the Flip. Kids would be the absolute LAST segment of customers I would recommend for the Flip, personally, unless you want a broken device in a month or two.
Just to add, I'd say the Acer R11 would be a more durable solution for both customer bases of children and students, and it keeps the convertibility factor with just a slight increase in thickness (not even really enough to say it's "less portable"). I mean, sure, it's technically thicker and ever-so-slightly heavier, but it's hardly even enough to mention. It's also, for college students in particular, a bit faster in my experience.
I agree with Jonneh. I have the R11 and though it is mostly plastic, it is feels very durable with very strong hinges that would be great for a middle schooler or any student carrying the device around all day. I do think a convertible is best. The tent mode is underrated as I use it often with my R11 beside a book that I am studying so I can take a quick note or look something up, or just keep an eye on my email, or adjust music. Uses much less space than having it in laptop mode. I will also add that I was pleasantly surprised at how much I like the keyboard, and I use a high-end thinkpad at work with arguably the best keyboard you will ever type on. And the trackpad is awesome. I have never accidently made the cursor fly like is all too easy on most other machines I've used. I did pay list price of $299 when I purchased from Google and have the 4gb/32gb configuration. J
I agree the ASUS Flip is not durable enough for kids. I have one and enjoy the versatility of the touch screen and play store apps, as well as the full web support. But it needs to be treated with respect. My 6 and 9 year old grandsons would destroy it in a heartbeat.
Yeah I totally agree, for kids especially younger ones you want durability, long battery life, kid friendly features, cheap. I would think maybe leveno n22 retails around 150-180 USD.
Jerry what's the best Chromebase?
I would rather have a surface personally. Whether that be a book or the pro 4. A little higher price but I think you get a lot more.
"A little higher price"
The understatement of the century.
Well when he posted it the last one list at 539. You can. Get a pro 4 for a little more 799 in my opinion and get a lot more.
The Acer Chromebook 14 is $299 and has been on sale for $229 recently. This is a long ways from $799.
More doesn't necessarily mean better though.
I've never seen the Chromebook Surface. When did that get released?
There isn't one. I'm just saying I would spend my money else where.
Thanks for the heads up, when discussing chromebooks in the future we will keep in mind that James would personally spend his money elsewhere.