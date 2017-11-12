Chromebooks make great gifts! Here are the best choices for everyone on your list..

The holidays are on us once again. For many of us, the spirit of giving is a chance to make someone's Christmas or Hanukkah a little more special by finding just the right gift. Good thing there is something that's easy to find, won't hurt your wallet and is something that anyone would love — a new Chromebook!

They come in plenty of sizes, styles and capabilities, so you'll be able to pick the perfect model no matter who you're buying for. And what you're giving — the full internet experience with the Chrome browser, thousands of apps and extensions that go with it and a secure system that is quick and almost maintenance free. Of course, you also get Google Play and over 1,000,000 Android applications on select models.

Since different people have different needs, let our expertise help you pick the right Chromebook to make the perfect gift.

The best Chromebook for your parents (or grandparents)

The Samsung Chromebook Plus is the best Chromebook you can buy right now (under $1000), and it's also the best Chromebook for your parents or grandparents.

Even the older members of our families are pretty tech-savvy now and a solid Chromebook with a great display is going to be appreciated by everyone. Perfect for just about anything, the Chromebook Plus makes for a great way to do the boring things like paying the bills or the fun things like checking out family photos or keeping in touch through Facebook or a Hangouts video call. It's also the perfect computer to take on a trip or just to sit in the living room and watch a movie or do a little shopping.

Designed for use with Google Play and Android apps, your parents will be able to do anything they need with the Chromebook Plus.

The best Chromebook for your sibling or special someone

2017 brought a lot of Chromebooks and just about every price point, but the Acer Chromebook R13 is still one of the best, especially for someone who will be using it both at home and out of the house.

At 13 inches, it has enough real estate to make for a "comfortable" experience, has plenty of power to do just about anything and folds over to become a large-screen tablet complete with a multi-touch interface. This meshes perfectly with Android apps from Google Play, which the R13 supports.

It's also built well and the aluminum body is tough enough to hold up in a laptop bag or the table at Starbucks. Top things off with excellent battery life and the Acer Chromebook R13 is the best Chromebook you can buy for someone finishing up school or moving into the workforce.

The best Chromebook for the little ones

Tough as nails with great battery life is the perfect way to describe the Acer Chromebook Spin 11. Built with the education market in mind, the Spin 11 is MIL-SPEC rated so it can handle a full glass of water being dumped directly onto the keyboard, and also includes a Wacom EMR stylus for drawing, annotating and note-taking. The Spin 11 will survive the crazy things a youngster will undoubtedly do to it and provide years of entertainment and learning fun.

Designed for use with Google Play and Android apps, the little ones in your life will love using the Acer Chromebook Spin 11.

The creme-de-la-creme

If you know anyone who could benefit from having the very best Chromebook money can buy, you'll want to give them a Pixelbook.

The Pixelbook is Google vision of the future of portable computing, equally at home being an ultra-portable laptop or a slim and light tablet, complete with Google Play support for Android apps. With one of the best high-resolution multi-touch displays in the industry and a wonderful keyboard and trackpad, the Pixelbook is perfect for anyone who will by using it for work or school full-time. All-day battery life and the muscle to do anything today as well as in the future, the Pixelbook is worth its high price for the right person.

All Chromebooks are capable and great for work or school, but anyone spending all day every day using one will love the Pixelbook.

