Google is working on a revamp of Chrome OS's media controls shortly after redoing them for Chrome OS 89. The company had given them a modern overhaul in the latest Chrome update and allowed users to pin them to the taskbar alongside its new tote feature.

Now, the company plans to go a bit further as spoted by users on reddit (via Android Police). There are a few things to note. First, there's the scrubbing bar. While you can skip forward or backward on a Chromebook currently, you can't currently scrub like you can on Android. That's going to change.

Second, Google is going to make the background color dynamic and have it match the color of the album being played. This used to be the case in older versions of Chrome OS before Google's revamp, so it's more like Google is reverting to type here than adding a new feature entirely.