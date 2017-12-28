Introducing Android Parallel Tasks.
Android apps on Chrome OS have gotten much better since their debut earlier this year, and while the implementation still isn't perfect for some titles, it dramatically increases the usefulness of Chrome OS compared to the likes of Windows and macOS.
Since their launch, however, there's been one issue that's made Android apps on Chrome OS feel somewhat incomplete – the inability to keep them open and running in the background. While you can have multiple apps on your screen at once, only one is active at any given time. This is something that can prove to be awfully annoying if you're trying to multitask, but thankfully, you won't have to put up with it for much longer.
First spotted by the folks over at Chrome Unboxed, a new feature in the Chrome OS beta channel on Chrome 64 allows multiple Android apps to be open and active at once. The feature is called Android Parallel Tasks, and although we've yet to get our own hands on it, it looks like something that'll make Android apps feel much more natural when used on Chromebooks.
There's no timeframe for when Android Parallel Tasks will be made available to the general public, but our guess is that it'll be sooner rather than later seeing as how it's already in beta.
Reader comments
Cool, if only my chromebook would run Android apps.
Until people are able to download apps from the Play Store onto the SD card, it is still a no-go for me!! 16 and 32 gigs of memory just not enough for apps!!
Correct. At first I thought 128GB on the Pixelbook was a overkill but if Android Apps on ChromeOS is going to be a "thing", then yes, makes perfect sense.
the 128GB Pixelbook ain't overkill once you start download Google Play Movies for offline playback on flights and loading up the apps.
Anyone noticed that most of their games on chromebooks all-of-a-sudden stopped working? Games that I've spent hours playing on my chromebook as of this week are non responsive! No touch screen or mouse... the app opens, then nothing. Other apps seem to be fine, it's just most of my games.