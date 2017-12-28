Introducing Android Parallel Tasks.

Android apps on Chrome OS have gotten much better since their debut earlier this year, and while the implementation still isn't perfect for some titles, it dramatically increases the usefulness of Chrome OS compared to the likes of Windows and macOS.

Since their launch, however, there's been one issue that's made Android apps on Chrome OS feel somewhat incomplete – the inability to keep them open and running in the background. While you can have multiple apps on your screen at once, only one is active at any given time. This is something that can prove to be awfully annoying if you're trying to multitask, but thankfully, you won't have to put up with it for much longer.

First spotted by the folks over at Chrome Unboxed, a new feature in the Chrome OS beta channel on Chrome 64 allows multiple Android apps to be open and active at once. The feature is called Android Parallel Tasks, and although we've yet to get our own hands on it, it looks like something that'll make Android apps feel much more natural when used on Chromebooks.

There's no timeframe for when Android Parallel Tasks will be made available to the general public, but our guess is that it'll be sooner rather than later seeing as how it's already in beta.