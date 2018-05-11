Since the introduction of Android apps in Chrome OS, Google's operating system for laptops and desktops has become far more useful than ever before. Now, Google's adding a long-awaited feature by allowing Android apps to use storage provided by SD cards.

As noted by Redditor marcellusmartel, updating to Chrome OS's beta channel of 67.0.3396.41 now allows any installed Android apps to use an SD card for storage if you've got one installed. Why is this a big deal? If you use Android apps for saving offline copies of movies, songs, comics, etc., you can now store these files on an SD card rather than eating up the built-in storage of your Chromebook.