Now this is pretty cool. If you've ever been looking through the Hulu listings on a web browser and wondered "Wouldn't it be great to have Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB information for each show?" — you're in luck. It's been done with a pretty basic Chrome extension from Flixed.io.

Here's what you do:

You'll need to be using the Chrome browser. Because it's a Chrome extension. So Chrome. Install the plugin. Hover over a listing in Hulu, and you'll see the IMDB and RT information right there.

Nice and easy.