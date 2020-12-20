With the Green Bay Packers safely atop the NFC North, as usual lately, both the Bears and Vikings are fighting for second place. This week 15 battle is hugely important if either team wants to make a run for the playoffs and you won't want to miss it. Here's how to watch the game live from anywhere.

Vegas odds already have the Minnesota Vikings enjoying a 3.5-point favorite, which isn't a lot when this game could ultimately come down to a field goal or two. Something no Vikings fan wants to see considering they keep finding ways to miss GF and extra points.

The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears both sit at 6-7 on the season, hoping to fight for a few more wins in this crazy 2020-21 season. The Vikings already beat Chicago once this year, in a sloppy 19-13 victory. However, these are two different teams as we're reaching the final stretch of the season.

After losing six games in a row, the Chicago Bears easily beat up the Houston Texans in week 14, and we're expecting the entire team to ride that momentum into this crucial matchup vs the Vikings. On the other side of the ball, we have a beat-up Vikings team with one of the best young receivers in football. I'm not really sure what to expect from this game, as anyone could come out with a win, so we'll have to watch and see how it all unfolds. Here's how:

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings: When and where?

This week 15 matchup will be in chilly Minnesota at the beautiful U.S. Bank Stadium. Expect a cold game around 30-degrees at kickoff, where it'll hopefully warm up as the afternoon moves ahead. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. Fans in the UK can watch it around 6pm.

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game from anywhere. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Bears using some other method, we have some tips.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.