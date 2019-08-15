Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Worlds Collide, haven't been released into the game yet, but did leak early. Judging by the looks of them, they don't seem too difficult at all, and can actually be completed by simply playing through different matches.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the list earlier today:
Week 3/4 Missions pic.twitter.com/2I5dSuXJAA— Lucas7yoshi // Leaks & News (@Lucas7yoshi) August 14, 2019
After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do "Prestige Missions," which serve as harder versions of the original challenges but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long.
You can check out the full list of challenges below:
Worlds Collide Missions:
- Use a Rift (0/1)
- Visit a Rift Zone (0/1)
- Deal damage to opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake (0/200)
- Visit a memorial to a cube in the desert or by a lake (0/1)
- Eliminate opponents in the desert (0/3)
- Search chests at Loot Lake (0/3)
- Consume foraged mushrooms (0/10)
Prestige Missions:
- Use Rifts (0/4)
- Search chests in Rift Zones (0/5)
- Eliminate opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake (0/3)
- Visit cube memorials in the desert and by a lake (0/1)
- Eliminate opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields (0/4)
- Search chests at Loot Lake or Lucky Landing (0/7)
- Consume foraged mushrooms in a single match (0/5)
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
The Worlds Collide missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.