Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Smash & Grab, haven't been released into the game yet, but did leak early. Judging by the looks of them, they don't seem too difficult at all, and can actually be completed by simply playing through different matches.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do Prestige Missions, which serve as harder versions of the original challenges, but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below.
Smash & Grab Missions
- Search a chest within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/3).
- Land at a Hot Spot in different matches (0/3).
- Deal damage within 30 seconds after using a Launch Pad (0/100).
- Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other (0/3).
- Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches (0/2).
- Search a Supply Drop within 10 seconds of it landing (0/3).
- Deal damage to opponents at Hot Spots (0/200).
Prestige Missions
- Search a chest and an ammo box within 30 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/3).
- Destroy Loot Carriers within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/3).
- Eliminate an opponent within 30 seconds of using a Launch Pad (0/1).
- Search 3 chests within 30 seconds of each other (0/1).
- Pick up 3 Legendary items in a single match (0/3).
- Collect 100 of each material within 60 seconds after landing from the Battle Bus (0/100).
- Eliminate an opponent at a Hot Spot (0/3).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
The Smash & Grab missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.