Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.

Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. One of the sets - Road Trip - will have you heading into Fortnite's Team Rumble mode and completing objectives.

After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do "Prestige Missions," which serve as harder versions of the original challenges but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long.

You can check out the full list of challenges below:

Road Trip Missions:

Visit Drift painted Durr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue (0/3)

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/200)

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit (0/10)

Ride a Zipline in different matches (0/3)

Search chests in different named locations (0/3)

Visit Lazy Lagoon and Lucky Landing in a single match

Get trick points in a vehicle (0/250,000)

Prestige Missions:

Visit Drift painted Durr Burger Head, a Dinosaur, and a Stone Head Statue in a single match (0/3)

Eliminations while riding a vehicle (0/5)

Destroy stop signs with the Catalyst outfit in a single match (0/7)

Eliminate opponents in different named locations (0/5)

Visit different named locations in a single match (0/10)

Get trick points in a vehicle in a single match (0/500,000)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!

Take your gaming to the next level

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.