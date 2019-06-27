Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. It's the fourth week of Season 9 now, and more challenges have dropped for players to complete to get their Battle Pass up ranks up.

This week, the challenges are all pretty standard, with none of them requiring too much in the way of difficult objectives. Aside from visiting various clocks in the game, you won't have to do too much outside of the norm. Landing at a variety of locations, dealing damages with guns, and applying shields are just some of the challenges you'll have to tackle this week.

As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass. You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Free Challenges:

Apply Shields (0/400)

Visit different clocks (0/3)

Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores or Mega Mall (0/7)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents with Assault Rifles (0/500)

Stage 1 of 5: Land at Paradise Palms

Stage 2 of 5: Land at Neo Tilted

Stage 3 of 5: Land at Mega Mall

Stage 4 of 5: Land at Pleasant Park

Stage 5 of 5: Land at Junk Junction

Use a volcano vent, air vent, and a zipline in a single match

Eliminations outside of named locations (0/5)

Since this week is so easy in terms of challenges, you won't need many tips on how to complete them. We'll have guides ready for the challenges that need them, though, and if you're stuck on some of the older challenges, feel free to check out our guides for past challenges:

Take your gaming to the next level

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.