Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. It's the third week of Season 9 now, and more challenges have dropped for players to complete in order to get their Battle Pass up ranks up.

This week, you'll be using the Driftboard to land some tricks, getting airtime in the Quadcrasher, and visiting a variety of places in a single match. Of course, you'll also be checking chests, taking down opponents, and looking for legendary loot throughout your adventures as well. As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass to attempt.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Free Challenges:

Stage 1 of 3: Land a trick with a Driftboard

Stage 2 of 3: Get 3s of airtime in a Quadcrasher

Stage 3 of 3: Destroy opponent structures with a vehicle

Search chests at Lonely Lodge or Polar Peak (0/7)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10s after using a Slipstream (0/200)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Stage 1 of 3: Visit Happy Hamlet and Shifty Shafts in a single match

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Sunny Steps and Dusty Divot in a single match

Stage 3 of 3: Visit Haunted Hills and Salty Springs in a single match

Throw the Flying Disc toy and catch it before it lands (0/1) 5 Battle Stars

Explosive weapon eliminations (0/3)

Deal damage with different weapons in a single match (0/5)

As always, we'll have guides of the challenges coming up shortly, so if you're stuck on any of the particularly difficult ones, sit tight and start whittling away at some of the easier ones in the meantime. If you're still stuck on some of the challenges for last week, check out below for some guides:

Take your gaming to the next level

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon) Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases. Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon) Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times. Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.