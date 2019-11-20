Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission setup, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is to simply complete tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The sixth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live until Thursday morning, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Week 6 "Trick Shot" challenge set
This week features some particularly easy challenges that will mostly just have you either healing yourself of doing damage at certain areas, so don't worry too much about completing them. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Nov. 21.
Trick Shot Missions
- Eliminations while at 50 Health or less (0/2).
- Consume Foraged apples at The Orchard (0/3).
- Eliminations at Weeping Woods or a Landmark (0/3).
- Dance at the Pipeman, the Hayman, and the Timber Tent (0/1).
- Gain Health with a Small Fry, a Flopper, and a Slurp Fish (0/1).
- Eliminations with Pistols (0/3).
- Visit Named Locations in a single match (0/3).
- Damage with Shotguns (0/500).
- Save yourself from fall damage by landing in a Hideout (0/1).
- Heal yourself within 10 seconds after taking damage from an opponent (0/1).
- Search the hidden "T" found in the Trick Shot Loading screen (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
- Related: How to find the hidden 'T' in Trick Shot Loading Screen
- How to find the Pipeman, Hayman, and the Timber Tent
The Hide and Seek missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.
