Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.

Unlike Season X's mission setup, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is to simply complete tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The sixth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live until Thursday morning, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early. Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.