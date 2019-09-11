Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Team Spirit, haven't been released into the game yet but did leak early. Judging by the looks of them, though, they're all very easy to complete, and will simply require the help of some friends to accomplish.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do Prestige Missions, which serve as harder versions of the original challenges, but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.
Team Spirit Missions
- Play matches with a Friend (0/3).
- Assist teammates with eliminations (0/5).
- Pet a teammate's pet (0/1)
- Heal a teammate with a Chug Splash in different matches (0/3)
- Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item (0/1)
- Deal combined damage with your squad or duo (0/1000)
- Revive a teammate in different matches (0/3)
Prestige Missions
- Finish top 20 with a Friend (0/3).
- Assist teammates with eliminations in a single match (0/5).
- Use a launchpad in squads or duos (0/1).
- Heal a teammate with a Cozy Campfire in different matches (0/3).
- Mark a chest, a shield item, and healing item in a single match (0/1).
- Deal combined damage with your squad or duo in a single match (0/1000).
- Reboot a teammate (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
The Team Spirit missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.