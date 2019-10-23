Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission set up, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is simply completing tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The third week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't for a couple of days, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Week 1-3 Challenges— Lucas7yoshi - FNBR Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 15, 2019
XP counts are likely complete nonsense, i haven't updated my challenge image generator in quite a while pic.twitter.com/vE306uv4Je
Thankfully, none of the challenges are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 25.
Forged in Slurp Missions
- Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp or Retail Row (0/7).
- Eliminate opponents with a weapon of each rarity (0/1).
- Upgrade an item at a Weapon Upgrade Bench (0/3).
- Dance at Compact Cars, Lockie's Lighthouse, and a Weather Station (0/1).
- Deal damage with Common weapons (0/500).
- Mark an Uncommon, Rare, and Epic item (0/1).
- Eliminate opponents at E.G.O. outposts or Retail Row (0/3).
- Search Ammo Boxes at Landmarks (0/7).
- Search Supply Drops in different matches (0/3).
- Deal Damage with Legendary weapons (0/250).
- Search hidden 'R' found in the Forged in Slurp Loading Screen (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
The Forged in Slurp missions will drop Friday at 9:30 AM EDT.
