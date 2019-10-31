Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission set up, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is simply completing tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The fourth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live for a couple of hours, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
challenges 4 and 5— Lucas7yoshi - FN Leaks/News (@Lucas7yoshi) October 29, 2019
somehow managed to tweet this using my phone remoting into my computer on a bus lol pic.twitter.com/eChSwkcvLs
Thankfully, none of the challenges are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, October 31.
Dockyard Deal Missions
- Eliminations at Pleasant Park or Dirty Docks (0/3)
- Search chests at Dirty Docks or Salty Springs (0/7)
- Deal damage with Sniper Rifles to opponents (0/250)
- Jump a Motorboat through different flaming rings (0/3)
- Deal any damage to opponents by shooting exploding gas pump (0/1)
- Visit the Boat Launch, the Coral Cove, and the Flopper Pond (0/3)
- Deal damage to enemy structures with Explosive Weapons (0/200)
- Deal damage to opponents from above (0/250)
- Land at Weeping Woods, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park (0/3)
- Explosive Weapons Eliminations (0/2)
- Search the hidden 'T' found in the Dockyard Deal Loading Screen (0/1)
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
