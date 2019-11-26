Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission setup, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is to simply complete tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The eighth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live until Thursday morning, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Week 6 "Dive!" challenge set pic.twitter.com/f4OrqDCnE0— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 20, 2019
This week features some particularly easy challenges that will mostly just have you either healing yourself of doing damage at certain areas, so don't worry too much about completing them. It also features the final letter hidden in a loading screen, so you'll finally be able to spell out FORTNITE. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Nov. 28.
Dive! Missions
- Deal damage to descending supply drops (0/200).
- Eliminations at Hydro 16 or Holly Hedges (0/3).
- Search a supply drop within 10 seconds of it landing (0/3).
- Complete the swimming trials at Lazy Lake and East of Hydro 16 (0/2).
- Eliminations without aiming down sights (0/3).
- Pull an item, pull an opponent, and catch a fish using a Harpoon gun (0/3).
- Deal damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a glider (0/1).
- Search 2 chests within 30 seconds of each other (0/3).
- Harvest wood within 60 seconds of landing from the battle bus in a single match (0/300).
- Deal damage with 2 different weapons within 30 seconds (0/1).
- Search the hidden 'E' found in the Dive! loading screen (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
The Dive! missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.
