Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Boogie Down, haven't been released into the game yet but did leak early. Judging by the looks of them, they don't seem too difficult at all and can be completed by simply playing through different matches.
Twitter user Lucas7yoshi — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do Prestige Missions, which serve as harder versions of the original challenges, but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.
Boogie Down Missions
- Hit an opponent with a Boogie Bomb (0/2).
- Dance in front of a bat statue, a way-aboveground pool, and a seat for giants.
- Get an elimination with a shotgun, assault rifle, and an SMG (0/1).
- Travel 100m while dancing.
- Visit an oversized piano.
- Destroy No Dancing signs (0/3).
- Dance in a B.R.U.T.E. in different matches (0/3).
Prestige Missions
- Damage an opponent affected by a boogie bomb (0/2).
- Dance in front of a bat statue, a way-aboveground pool and a seat for giants in a single match.
- Get an elimination with a pistol, a sniper rifle and an explosive weapon (0/1).
- Dance with others to raise the disco ball at an Icy Airplane Hangar.
- Play the sheet music at an oversized Piano.
- Dance after opening a supply drop in different matches.
- Dance behind the DJ booth at a Dance Club with the DJ YOND3R outfit.
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
The Boogie Down missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.