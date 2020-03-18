Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here , and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.

Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. As is the case every week, the challenges for the fifth week of Chapter 2 - Season 2 have leaked, giving us a good idea of what we'll have to do in order to gain more XP.

Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

Forgot to leak these, whoops.



Week 5 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/pxxH23qOFJ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 17, 2020

This week presents another pretty easy path to some XP, as most of the challenges simply involve trekking around the map and taking down enemies. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 19.

Season 2 - Week 5 Challenges

Search Chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs (0/7)

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters (0/5)

Consume fish to gain health or shields (0/400)

Deal damage to players while using Creepin Cardboard (0/200)

Survive a fall from at least 5 stories high (0/9)

Deal damage to Henchmen with Pickaxes (0/100)

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match (0/1)

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters (0/100)

Deal damage to players using Miniguns (0/400)

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond (0/1)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!

The Chapter 2 - Week 5 missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.