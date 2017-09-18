Best overall Moto E4 See at Amazon The Moto E4 is a perfect size and has great, easy to use software so you can keep in touch without any of the frills, or install apps from the Google Play Store if you want a bit more. And best of all, the price is right: you can pick up the Moto E4 for about $130 unlocked and ready to use with any phone carrier in the U.S. If you're an Amazon Prime customer, you can also buy a version with Amazon ads and offers on the lock screen for just $100. The bright 5-inch HD display is paired with a four-core processor and 2GB of memory to keep up with almost anything. The 8 megapixel camera is paired with a 5 megapixel front-facing camera so you'll be able to take great photos and videos, and the space for a removable SD card means you'll never run out of space to keep taking them. And sharing those photos is a breeze with the high-speed LTE network radios the Moto E4 processor delivers. Android 7.1.1 also offers great accessibility features like a screen magnifier or text-to-speech reader if you need a little help in low light or in general. Other features include a fingerprint reader so you can keep things like your messages and banking information locked away safely where only you have access. Bottom line: The Moto E4 is the perfect balance of features and price in a great compact package. One more thing: The Moto E4 is splash-resistant and has a scratch-resistant screen to keep it safe in your pocket or bag.

Why the Moto E4 is best

More than your money's worth.

There's a market for folks who want a phone that can not only keep you in touch with friends and family but is powerful enough to also do things like balance your bank account or use Facebook, and the Moto E4 is at the top of it.

Packed full of friendly features yet easy to use, the Moto E4 is a phone you'll want to take with you everywhere. And with the option to use any company you like for phone service, you'll have the freedom to do it. And the Moto E4 doesn't forget that you're also supposed to be able to make calls! The perfect size to hold against your ear and dual-microphones with a built-in active noise canceling feature means calls a clear on both ends so you won't miss a single word.

Motorola's software is unintrusive and easy to use, and full support for the Google Play Store gives you over 2 million apps to choose from once you decide you want to do more. It's hard to believe you can get this much phone for $130.

Cheapest for Verizon Prepaid Moto G Play See at Amazon Users of Verizon's pre-paid service have a really great option with the Moto G Play. And it's only $40! With many of the same features of our top pick, like an 8MP camera (rear) and space for removable SD card storage, the Moto G Play uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor optimized for Verizon's high-speed prepaid network. Introduced in late 2016, the Moto G Play is still a great phone and at $40 it's the clear choice for anyone who needs an easy to use a phone with Verizon service. Bottom-line: The Moto G Play offers an incredible value for Verizon prepaid service. One more thing: The Moto G Play also has a removable 2800 mAh battery so you can carry a spare!

Best battery life ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX See at Amazon The ASUS ZenFone 3 MAX is like buying a phone and a portable battery all at once. And you can buy it for about $125! (For AT&T and T-Mobile only.) The ZenFone 3 MAX has great features like a 13MP rear camera and a 5.2-inch HD display, but the real star of the show it the 4,100 mAh battery. You won't have to worry about not being able to spend the whole day away from the charger, and ASUS has estimated the phone will last an amazing 30 days in standby mode. There's even a dedicated Super-Saving mode to delivers 36-hours of standby time after the battery level reaches 10%. With this much battery on-board, ASUS also includes a cable so you can charge another phone using the ZenFone 3 MAX as a power bank. Bottom line: A dead cell phone is no use to anyone. You won't have to worry about it with a ZenFone 3 MAX. One more thing: The fingerprint sensor also acts as a camera button so you won't need to tap the screen to get a great photo.

Conclusion

The Moto E4 is one of the best values of any phone you can buy right now, and Motorola's software keeps things simple and easy to use. And full access to over 2 million apps in the Google Play Store means you can add more if you want to, at your own pace.