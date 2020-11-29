We've seen a preview of Best Buy's Cyber Monday deals already, and the absolute best Cyber Monday TV deal is included and available right now. The 40-inch Android TV from TCL is marked down to just $159.99 for a limited time, which is an insanely low price for a TV like this.

Don't miss it TCL 40-inch Android TV 3 Series Right now this TCL Android TV is down by $40. It's a highly-rated set that has Android TV built in for easy streaming and access to your favorite content. Don't miss out on this limited time offer. $159.99 $199.99 $40 off See at Best Buy

This is part of TCL's 3-series lineup which doesn't feature 4K, but for the price you'll likely not even miss it. It has a Full HD panel, two HDMI inputs, and has Google's Assistant built right into the TV for easy voice control. With Android TV you can quickly and easily access your favorite content from Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and much more.

We have included this model as one of the best Android TVs you can buy right now, and the best affordable pick at its regular price. If you are in the market for a cheap Black Friday TV deal this may be the option for you. This sale is only good for a couple of days, so don't miss out.