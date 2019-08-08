Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

Chase has announced a few changes to its IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, bringing new cardholders an even bigger welcome bonus and more rewards for the first year.

Whereas the card used to sport a welcome bonus to the tune of 80,000 points, that respectable bonus has now been increased by over fifty percent to an insane 125,000 bonus points. This bonus can be earned by spending a total of $3,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening.

They have also added in a continued promotion for the first year. The card has always earned 25 points per $1 spent when you stay at an IHG hotel, but Chase is taking it a step further for the first year. New cardholders will now earn 40 points per $1 spent at IHG hotels for the first 12 months of card membership.

These new bonuses, paired with all of the perks that come along with the card, make this an even more compelling offer for those who are loyal to IHG hotels and want to make the most out of their stay.