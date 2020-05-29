Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

In the midst of the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus, Chase appears to want to keep its customers loyal by lowering the annual fee on one of its most popular cards.

In April, Chase announced that Chase Sapphire Reserve cardholders with an annual fee renewing through July 1 would receive a $100 statement credit towards their annual fee.

Today, Chase updated that policy, announcing that any Sapphire Reserve renewal between July 1 through the end of 2020 will process at $450. Those with renewal dates between April 1 and July 1 will still see a $100 statement credit, which hasn't changed. Note that this doesn't apply to new sign-ups – only renewals.