For anyone who travels across the pond or across the world, Chase is hoping to be your go-to credit card when traveling on British Airways. The company has just announced a limited time offer for new cardholders for its British Airways Visa Signature credit card, the only credit card that British Airways offers in the United States.

The previous offer on the card was much more difficult to attain, so this is a welcome change. Customers used to earn 4 Avios per $1 spent in the first year up to $30,000. That equated to a total of 120,000 Avios, but of course, you had to drop $30,000 on the card to get there. The new offer enables new cardholders to earn 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Plus, you can earn an additional 50,000 bonus Avios after you spend $20,000 on your purchases within your first year of account opening. Considering you can grab short flights of up to around 1,000 miles for as low as 7,500 Avios, this is a stellar opportunity for anyone looking to get started in the travel points game.

Avios points can actually be used with more airlines than just British Airways too. British Airways is a member of the Oneworld airline alliance, which means you can use Avios to book flights a number of other partners such as American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Qatar Airways, and over thirty other affiliate airlines. This opens up redeeming your rewards for flights not just to the UK, but to almost anywhere in the world.

The British Airways Visa Signature card offers cardholders 10% off the entire purchase of all British Airways flights when you book direct using the promo code CHASEBA10 by March 31, 2020. You can also earn a Travel Together Ticket, which allows you to bring a companion along on an award ticket you redeemed if you make $30,000 in purchases that year. And, as a Visa Signature card, the British Airways Visa Signature also offers a ton of travel perks including lost or delayed baggage protection, purchase protection, extended warranty protection, secondary car rental insurance and access to the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection. The card, being a true travel card, has no foreign transaction fees but does charge a $95 annual fee.