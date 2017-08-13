Thoughts from a pretty weird, disturbing Saturday.
I was supposed to be watching tennis. Instead, I had my neck bent at an uncomfortable angle, my fingers scrolling through a Twitter timeline that would prove to engulf my day and imbue it with a frenetic energy that, sitting on a couch hundreds of miles away, I had trouble controlling.
What happened in Charlottesville unfolded in real time, on Twitter and elsewhere, similar to other events that we now, months or years later, refer to primarily by their location — Ferguson, Paris, Brussels, San Bernardino — or the name of the victim. There are so many victims.
Yesterday, though, I had a sober thought amidst the chaos: that despite the divisive and horrific nature of the images being captured and conveyed across myriad channels, they were being captured by everyone, all at once, and disseminated through an open internet that does not discriminate of the type or origin of the content itself. Whether it was Twitter, Facebook, Periscope, Livestream or any number of platforms, no one was being prevented — no company or government stood in the way — from seeing the turmoil and judging for him or herself the verisimilitude of the claims therein.
The networks stayed up and performed their function without bias — they were dumb pipes.
On the other side of the argument — and this isn't sexy, but it's business — the recent ramp-up of competition in the wireless space in the U.S., led by T-Mobile, allowed people in Charlottesville to continue streaming without fear of enormous overage charges or punitive throttling. And that despite the concentration of people, we didn't hear about any one network struggling to keep up with the strain of people hammering its core with a stream of video-intensive activities. The carriers performed as they were meant to: as dumb pipes, not distinguishing between perceived right or wrong, good or bad. That judgment isn't for the networks to make, but for the people — and it was made, forcefully and with no ambiguity.
Other countries are not quite as lucky. Many protests, and the media covering them, are kept from the public because of repressive internet laws and governments that oversee, or even own, the providers themselves. They control the networks and the frontiers for debate and exchange of ideas, the social networks and the video platforms. The U.S., as divided and chaotic and, well, frustrating as it can often be, still protects the right to free speech and doesn't impose restrictions or block the exchange of those ideas through the internet, which has become the primary source of such traffic — for the left and the right.
I abhor much of the imagery I saw yesterday. There is no place for Nazis, nor white supremacy, in the U.S. or anywhere in the world. Here in Canada, which is believed to be largely above the hate and division, the defiling of mosques and synagogues is a common occurrence. People of color and religious minorities are taunted and beaten, and, though less prominent, there is an intense, growing empowerment of white supremacists. No country is beyond what happened in Charlottesville, but an open and free internet allows regular people to see it and judge it for themselves.
If, a month ago, you sat by passively and did nothing during the Net Neutrality Day of Action, or criticized the movement as anti-consumer, think about how different things would be if your provider decided to side with one particular viewpoint or another, or if a carrier that also owned a media outlet decided that its message was the right one at the expense of, well, neutrality. This could happen if and when Title II is stripped away.
A few more thoughts this week:
- Back in the day, Phil was criticized for making this Editor's Desk column too political. I understand the need to remove oneself from the fray every now and then and just read about Android, but that's not the world we live in, especially not when the maker of Android needed to fire someone for a memo he wrote that contravened the company's code of conduct.
- Google's culture of openness and inclusiveness was systematic in making Android into the biggest operating system on the planet. Its willingness to work with people of all cultures, and engage with both men and women, is largely why Android has been so successful. To agree with James Damore's ideas about women is to tacitly support a culture within Google that could not build Android, or Chrome, or any number of services that empower girls and women in countries around the world that are a hell of a lot less inclusive than we are in North America.
- On a lighter note, this is the beginning of Crazy Season, with a number of device launches in the cards for the next couple of weeks. The Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 are certainly the most exciting of the two, but we also have the Essential Phone, more details of which are expected this week, and new flagships from Sony, Huawei and others in the coming months.
- Perhaps most interesting of all is Google's strategy around Android O and the Pixel. We're expecting Android O — the final, finished, ready-for-consumer version on August 21. That will probably be Android 8.0, or 8.0.1. When the Pixel 2 line is unveiled, likely in late October, they will ship with Android 8.1, bringing some device-specific enhancements that may or may not trickle down to the older Nexus and Pixel models.
- I am also incredibly intrigued by the rumors that Apple, with its Phone 8, will do away with fingerprint biometrics and move straight to face and retinal authentication, mainly because of how tough that transition has been for Samsung. The eye is always going to be more secure than the finger, but it's also a lot more difficult to do properly, as we've seen.
It's been an emotional few days, and I am looking forward to some nice work-related distractions in the weeks ahead. I hope you'll join us on that ride — it's going to be good.
-Daniel
Reader comments
Close-mindedness and the open internet
I get politics all day long from FB, Twitter, and general news sources. I just want Android news from this site. But I guess nowhere is safe now from political views being pushed into your face. Will try other Android sites now. Good luck to your website.
Have a great day.
Don't let the door hit you...you know the rest.
Such an overreaction. You could always not read the article if the topic offends you? Not sure why you're so offended, the title makes it clear what this article was about. I think that it's a carefully worded article that successfully remains neutral.
It's not like this site has been exclusively about Android for a while now anyways; I've seen numerous PS4 and Nintendo Switch related articles round these parts lately. But there are still plenty of Android-only articles round here so... just not sure why someone would rage quit over the mere presence of an article such as this one.
What people like aron(xxxxx) don't realize is that politics define tech websites. The wrong type of politics becoming law will definitely put an end to his (just tech reading) attitude.
Our very own POTUS refused to condemn the white supremacists, which isn't surprise considering he has Bannon working for him in the White House. Trump himself said he condemned the violence from "all sides", yet it was a white nationalist who drove his car into a crowd of people, killing one and injuring dozens of others. Again, Trump refused to place the blame where the blame belongs.
Thank you for publishing this article.
Sounds similar to when Obama was president and refused to call the acts of Muslim extremists what they were. It goes both ways.
This has nothing to do with Obama. Your deflection is noted and ignored.
He does have a point though. Obama definitely created the black vs white
Sarcasm?
I hope...
[citation needed]
"Obama definitely created the black vs white"
Then what was the Civil War about?
Good god.
Must be sarcasm. Obama refused to use the phrase "Radical Islamic Terrorism" because certain opponents of his insisted that he had to use those specific words or else he didn't see the terrorism for what it was, or was in denial about it, or secretly is a Muslim, or some other nonsense. It was playground-level silliness, but apparently it persuaded a few people. He didn't cave in because he was a grown-up.
Obama called it terrorism. They wanted him to add the qualifier "Islamic" as though those words changed anything.
Exactly! It was all school yard squabbling.
"Obama definitely created the black vs white"
How so?
There's no personal responsibility. They always seem to deflect to Obama and Clinton. Their defense to anything Trump does is someone else did it too as though that excuses Trump's behavior.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
I get torn in two with these issues. Long story short the Constitution of the United States of America protects freedom of expression for everyone.
Freedom of expression only goes so far. Calling for violence against other people based on their skin color, sex, religious beliefs, etc - especially to the point of violence as we saw from the Nazis - is deplorable.
Tom Westrick - Agree 100%
Scary times in this country.
I'll take a dangerous Freedom over a safe tyranny any day of the week.
Unfortunately I'm not just talking about the events of this weekend.
Nice. Should just abolish all law enforcement and let the people decide for themselves what flies and what doesn't.
Though I understand the counterpoints, I am sympathetic to Blucero's position. Distasteful speech, even provocatively distasteful speech is, to a great extent, protected for a reason. Think Skokie Illinois. But I do worry that not enough ppl (black and white, and brown) feel "protected" enough GENERALLY...from poverty, from violence of all kinds, etc...to be confident that when extremists hold their marches that they will ultimately be able to live normal lives despite such demonstrations.
And if you don't feel that safety generally, then words can trigger you. And that's a dangerous place for us to be.
Also blm is just as hateful as the group yesterday.
Please let us know when a BLM member has driven a car through a crowd of counter-protesters.
Are you kidding?? Lol not going to explain it to someone so far to the left
Please provide a source
Don't need to provide a source. Simply do a Google search.
I don't see BLM protestors driving into people when I look it up. All I see when I search it are BLM protestors getting driven into, not the other way around. I could be missing something, though.
Obviously were not talking about driving into people as a specific act of violence
I know you didn't mean specifically, but I don't see any reports of that specific type of violence by BLM protestors. Some people take it too far and cause the violence, which no doubt occurs by BLM protestors and other types of protestors, but mainly by the ignorant a**holes who only use violence to prove their point, whatever that point may be.
You're missing nothing. This is nothing more than "whataboutism".
Blucero supports the Neo-Nazis.
There is hate on both sides. This was a predictable situation that many in the media and establishment did not try to prevent. Likely desired. It's way more complicated than this simple article.
No, there's only hate on one specific side.
Left wing antifa violence has not been covered by the media. There is hate on the left too, it's a small minority. Just like the dumb Nazis. They want you to think all Trump voters support these hillbillies. Don't be a pawn.
Please find a source
Portland riots, Berkely riots, punch a Nazis slogan, violence at conservative meet ups. Google is your friend. These hillbillies are terrible. They are tiny fraction. I think there are forces in play here you don't understand.
Ok, there is violence on both sides, that is a fact. Just look at the Republican baseball practice a couple months ago, where James Hodgkinson, a Bernie supporter and Democrat, shot 60 times at the GOP congressman, staffers and police. I am a Democrat, but I don't believe there is violence on only one side.
Portland: Trump supporters began attacking a counter protest.
Berkley: Students protested the hateful message of Milo Yiannoplous. Again, the far right began attacking these protesters.
Punch a ****: My grandfather punched a lot of Nazis back in WWII. Today's counter protesters are continuing that. The US Oath of Naturalization and the military's Oath of Enlistment make sure that all citizens defend the country against all enemies foreign and domestic. I would categorize Nazis as domestic enemies.
Violence at conservative meet ups: Do you mean when Trump incited violence at his own rallies?
You're just wrong about Portland and Berkeley. Defeat Milo with debate. Punch a **** promotes violence. Your definition of **** is anyone you disagree with. I know it's pointless debating, every now and then I just get the urge.
The "antifa violence" doesn't exist. That's something that's only reported on right wing rags like Stormfront. None of it is legitimate.
Open your mind, there are dozens of videos
None of this excuses what that ****** bag did by driving into protesters.
You're right, he will get his in prison. Worthless scum. No one here is justifying what he did.
Dude are you being serious? You are honestly saying that only one side promotes hatred?
I really hope they unveil the name and statue soon. I'm headed to the Mountain View area in a week and would love to get a picture with it!
You want to make Android Central political, your choice. Let's now hope you don't go around censoring opinions in the comments...(Edit: I had to misspell Nazzi because you pathetically censor the word)
Anyway, here we go (brace yourselves, this will be long):
"The U.S., as divided and chaotic and, well, frustrating as it can often be, still protects the right to free speech and doesn't impose restrictions or block the exchange of those ideas through the internet, which has become the primary source of such traffic — for the left and the right."
- Funny enough, Leftists in America are trying to get rid of that. By trying to force their ideas and agenda on people, they try to stigmatise anyone who doesn't agree with them.
Google IS part of that problem as of last week. Their firing of someone who dared to disagree with the company's set of ideas just proves that Google's leadership not only agrees with the repression of any ideas that don't match theirs but also that it's completely unable to refute those ideas based on arguments or facts. And it would be so easy...
But no. Google did what Leftists like to do which is persecute someone and repress his opinion by force. Stuart Mill is probably revolving in his grave.
- Free speech isn't selective. With that I agree. And everyone should be free to express their beliefs freely. No matter what those beliefs are. The limitation to free speech is action. You are free to defend "white supremacy" or "black supremacy" or "blue supremacy". You are NOT free to, based on those beliefs, go around assaulting or killing people.
This is a concept valued in the U.S. and something Americans don't cherish enough.
Here in Europe, on the other hand, SOME countries like to persecute people based on their beliefs. Germany and Austria, for example, move Heaven and Earth against anyone who even so little as question the numbers of the Holocaust or even possesses nazzi symbols (even Theatre and Film productions and to go through a bureaucratic nightmare to be able to use those symbols in historical pieces, often having to actually replace the swastika with an Iron Cross). That's not free speech. That's State-Controlled speech. As a result, you have an increasing sentiment of revolt and "rethinking" in Germany in regards to their past. Many Germans are now re-evaluating if Hitler wasn't right. And you know why? Because since the end of WWII everything related to Nazism was made tabu and Germans don't speak openly about it. Many of them never even read Mein Kampf which, until one or two years ago, was completely banned in Germany and now is only available in limited editions and costs tons of euros.
In Britain, by contrast, the moment they stopped trying to persecute speech, extremist parties pretty much went away.
A couple of years ago the British National Party was a growing force in Britain. They were pretty much in line with the Golden Aurora of Greece or the American Nazzi Party (yes, America. You HAVE an American Nazzi Party. Headquartered in...Virginia. Yeah). For years British media tried to silence the BNP. As a result, the Brits started supporting it more and more. Then one day, the media started to allow the BNP air-time. They let them speak. You know what happened? People ACTUALLY HEARD their ideas an as a result the BNP went from a presence across much of Great Britain in 2010 to only 10 constituencies in 2017.
"I abhor much of the imagery I saw yesterday. There is no place for Nazis, nor white supremacy, in the U.S. or anywhere in the world."
And now let's revert that into "There's no place for Communists, nor black supremacy, in the U.S. or anywhere in the world". Would you agree with this? I think you would.
But do you know what happens if you say it? You're called a Fascist and a Racist. This is the sort of hypocrisy that leads to the growing of extremist movements.
Let's look at the U.S. situation again: everyone suddenly is outraged at the "White Supremacists" and at the way Trump didn't condemn them. YET, when the "Black Live Matter" organisation and the ANTIFA's went through cities, shot cops dead, burned and pillaged their way through streets, where were the cries against "Black Supremacists" and the way Obama reacted to those attacks? They weren't.
Why?
Because the Leftist rhetoric created the idea that if you attack something like "Black Lives Matter" (no matter is they go around doing whatever they want) you're just a racist.
And I know what someone will inevitably say: "a few members of Black Lives Matter do not represent the entire movement". Well, fair enough. Then you must apply the exact same to the other side. That - let's call him what he is - terrorist who ran over a crowd also doesn't represent all the other far-right protesters that did NOT attack anyone and whose only "crime" was holding a vigil in defense of an historical statue.
There's a picture going around the internet which shows well a big difference between the protest yesterday and the protests of BLM for example. That picture has a black officer standing in the street, doing his job, and behind him a group of protesters with Confederate flags and people doing the Roman Salute. He's not being attacked. They aren't even close to him. That was what the majority of those protesters did. They shouted whatever they wanted, did their little Nuremberg-styled parade and that's it.
In the last BLM protest, that police officer would have been shot like many were. But no one cried out about BLM or ANTIFA.
And it should also be said that the protest only turned violent after "counter-protesters" (who did NOT have any legal permission to be there one should add) showed up. That's something the authorities should have foreseen and prevented. Every time extremist groups collide, there's always problem.
That doesn't mean, however, they shouldn't be free to express themselves. If means they should be prevented to do more than expressing their views.
That's what people have to come to terms with. If you want free speech, you need to learn to respect it EVEN if you absolutely loathe everything the other person stands for. Otherwise the Western World has to drop the entire "free speech charade" and admit once and for all that they do not accept free speech and we go back to censorship and regimes which are not democracies (and I'm sorry, if you don't have free speech you can not have a modern democracy).
- One last thing: Americans should REALLY think about the path they're taking. Let us go back to the REASON why the protest happened in the first place: History re-writing.
This protest happened because the Leftist will to erase History decided to continue to remove anything connected to the Confederacy. See, the problem is, the Confederacy IS a part of American History. A REALLY important part. And if you go around removing everything related to it, changing flags etc, you know what happens? You make it a taboo. And you know what happens after that? Anyone who is displeased with the establishment immediately sees the "taboo" as the solution to the problem. Why? Because "if the establishment tried to suppress it, it must be because it's what can destroy them".
It's the Leftist obsession with "feelings" that is ultimately making the far-right grow in America. It's their attempts to police speech and oppress anyone who disagrees with their cultural marxism that has led to the election of Donald Trump. If you still insist in denying the obvious, you will continue on this path...except you'll manage to increase even more the racial conflicts in a country where the racial wars never actually ended.
Agreed
Agree 100 percent.
We all need to remember, the free speech that needs the most protection is the speech we disagree with. The other is easy.
Really? So if a crowd of radical muslims took to the streets of Washington with torches shouting "Hail Osama", you'd simply disagree and go about your day?
Yes, if it is a peaceful protest with no violence I would go about my day and disagree.
I agree
Of course. Peaceful idiocy can be easily ignored
Yep, couldn't agree more.
I love and support freedom of speech... But I think it's important to also condemn the things that are being said by these people.
Right leaners who defend these Nazì scum are just as disgusting as the members of the regressive left who refuse to condemn Islamic extremism.
All well and good. Both sides still need to have the right to express their idiotic points of view.
Monologues don't help. Try a live conversation with someone on the other side, and you may find you get called out on some of the sweeping generalizations about "Leftists" you make here. Where you see an effort to purge the Confederacy from history, many others see a long overdue second look at who gets hero treatment from our governments. Progress is sometimes painful and disruptive, and there are excesses (on both sides, yes), and setbacks along the way, but it will go forward and not back. The white nationalists are the ones truly advocating for others to be deprived of rights our Constitution guarantees. Not a close call, IMHO.
Your entire argument falters and flops when you generalize. Who are these 'Leftists' that you speak of exactly? What is their ideology? Is every person that has some left leaning political interest part of this group?
No one is trying to erase history. The statue is going to go to a museum where it belongs. After all, it is a representative of a traitorous nation that seceeding from the Republic.
Furthermore, those counter protestors were peaceful, and were not violent, it was when an actual terrorist rammed their car into a crowd of people was when it turned violent. No one was suppressing their freedom of peaceful protesting whatsoever.
Nobody is re-writing history. The statue was going to a museum. But it should go to the bottom of a trash heap where it belongs.
Think about what the statue stands for. It stands for oppression, slavery, hate, violence. If that's the heritage you want to celebrate, then what does that say about you as a person?
Okay here it goes. The police yesterday were told to stand down, this enabled Antifa to go crazy and start attacking the white supremacists, this has also many many times before in other cities around the country, as we've seen before at the Trump rallies the anti-trumpers were allowed to attack innocent Trump supporters, yesterday some person for some unknown reason ran through a group of Antifa members, it looked like it was done on purpose, maybe he was scared for good life.
Anti-Trump people were NOT causing violence at Trump rallies. In fact, Trump has been inciting violence at his rallies when he was campaigning. Do you remember these gems?
"Try not to hurt him. If you do, I'll defend you in court. Don't worry about it."
"Knock the crap out of him".
"I'd like to punch him in the face".
"The audience hit back and that's what we need a little bit more of."
But of course you don't remember because that would throw away your narrative.
The thing is, Antifa wasn't attacking anyone, or inciting any violence, do I have to remind you that an actual ****, a homegrown radicalized terrorist purged their vehicle into a crowd of people, killing one, and injuring dozens more? It wasn't done because the coward was scared, it was done deliberately. He was a Neo-Naz 1, White Supremacist, inhumane trash that killed an American civilian. Who would've imagined that would've occurred.
I say let them march. It shows their anger in the face impotence. A glorious thing to watch.
Thank you. Freedom of expression must be persevered at any and all costs. Nothing is as precious as the freedom that This country was founded on.
Agreed! Sunshine is the best disinfectant.
Too true, let them March peaceful, and let America see their hatred and their bigotry. Racism is dying, and you could say that their little stunts are them backlashing one last attempt to stay relevant.
I don't think racism is dying at all. It's being perpetuated at almost every State University in the country. Safe spaces where you self-segregate hardly are a bridge to healthy race relations.
"It's being perpetuated at almost every State University in the country"
You sure are going out of your way to support racist jerks, aren't you?
Trump courted these lunatics and now they feel empowered since they helped elect him. They feel like they are being racist with his blessings and he has the nerve to not place blame for this weekends violence on the **** pigs who support him.
Then the same was true of Obama with blacks. If you can't see that, then you're just blind, man. Bottom line is you hold the criminals responsible. Politicians say anything to get elected. Trump did. Obama did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism
Cute. What's your point? That I'm a Russian? That I'm a Soviet? You know, until Trump won, leftists loved Communism.
The mess at google is a lot more complicated than you make it out to be, though. From what is coming out, the culture there is a whole lot more toxic than is being acknowledged. And, it turns out that Damore was right about one thing - there definitely does seem to be a culture of shaming and forcefully silencing people.
Note that Sundar Pichai had to cancel his "town hall" address because the identity of the people asking some unpopular questions were leaked. That's a problem in itself - people should NOT need to be afraid to ask questions. But, they were right to be afraid! In at least one case, the leak lead to *death threats*. That's just unacceptable. Google NEEDS to find the person (or people) responsible for the leaks, and impose some serious consequences (possibly including firing), and DEFINITELY fire the person who made death threats.
Good luck with that. The Google Borg does no self-reflection. It just assimilates, or destroys.
I don't mind politics on any site. But when it's leftist politics being proffered exclusively, that's a problem. AC has got a problem with bias, and they don't even have the wit to look in the mirror and see it. For instance, where was the outrage or disturbed-ness, if you will, on AC when that leftist, Bernie lover whack job tried to assassinate Republican congressmen? I proudly voted for Trump, and would do it again gladly, but I still hate and condemn what happened yesterday. It was wrong and sick, period. The guy should be strung up. But there were also leftist agitators there too, who, comically enough, call themselves antifa. Supposedly, fascism is the way to fight supposed fascism these days. But back to AC, I like this site. Good writers, but hopelessly leftist, for the most part. Please, the next time a white cop is killed by a racist black man, please write a story on how disturbed you are then. Otherwise, you're a hack, and have no credibility.
If you want alt-right conspiracy theories, there are sites for that. AC isn't the place for that garbage.
I didn't know that white cops being shot by blacks was a conspiracy. It's no longer a conspiracy when it actually happens, my friend. It's a fact.
It's their opinion and they're entitled to it. That's why there are comment sections for you to give your POV.
They made you no promises of being neutral.
It's like saying it's sad that you're so hopelessly Right Wing. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion, here you are expressing yours. A majority of the people in the Tech Industry just so happen to be left leaning.
I dont discuss too much online about politics but one thing I dislike is how the gov fights about everything. While congress wastes time fighting about some stupid stuff, he said she said garbage, some other countries continue to advance their weapons programs. I'd like to see more unity within the us.
The racist stuff and hate isn't good no matter who's doing it. I'm black and I won't be friends with a black person that hates other races or a white person that hates other races etc. Racism is such a waste of life
If I disliked white people just because I'm black, I'd miss out on plenty of good things. I'm a big Van Halen fan, Metallica fan, etc etc. Some of my favorite actors are white. If someone tells me I should only listen to rap music or soul because I'm black, I'll tell them to take a hike.
It's time for racism to be a thing of the past that's for sure
I'm Van Hagar fan myself.
Good comment though
Good stuff, caddyman. I like many black entertainers/singers myself, as a white guy. Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson, Bill Cosby, and many others. The Cosby Show was my favorite show in the '80's. Not once did I even think about the Huxtable's being a black family. They were an American family to me. I have friends who are black, Asian, and Mexican. Of course I know they have darker skin, but so what? I don't feel the need to validate their color or ethnicity, and they certainly don't have to validate my European heritage. White supremacy fails to get beyond the outside, and see the human being inside. Leftist identity politics does the same exact thing, and propagates the very thing it claims to be against. They are both the tools of fools.
OMG just reading these comments shows how divided people are. The blame game is insanely strong. The scary thing is people really have their justifications down to a science. It's all fun and games until people's true colors comes out and what better way to expose true colors then by throwing politics into the mix. Once people learn what people's political ideologies are they will no longer speak to them, not here or in the forums. The hate on both sides is very strong.
In psychology, that is called deinviduation, commonly found when people hide behind a screen, and social norms and decency falter. It is also a tribal Them v Us, ingroup v outgroup situation. When a person has a strong schema, a set of beliefs, that is so strong, any information that contradicts their own simply bounces off!
I'm not really seeing it that much here though, from my perspective anyways.
Not here. I have a healthy dose of friends from all sides. I'm also not a knee jerk liberal or conservative. I use common sense and stay away from labels.
No one is branding me with anything. I like to call out the idiocy of either "side".
Nah, a lot of us here in the comment sections have been going at this at least a few years. So far we have been pretty civil towards each other. We pretty much know what political side each takes. We all keep coming back.
Nothing wrong with healthy debate and a few jabs.
This is democracy. We should celebrate it.
Apart from the obvious political and social implications of this weekend's events, the tech aspect that I find interesting is precisely one of the key points Daniel highlighted. How is this world we now live in--with instant, worldwide distribution of singular news stories--impacting how we perceive our collective reality? How is it changing us? Because I think it IS changing us. And fundamentally, too.
For me the jury is still out on whether all this instant, at our fingertips data is good or bad on balance. Perhaps now we can just see more clearly, and quickly when news breaks, just how rough the edges of our world is. But whatever road it's taking us down, good or bad, it seems it's going to be a one way trip.