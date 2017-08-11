It's easy to change APN on MetroPCS if you're having issues. Here's how to do it!

When bringing a third-party device to MetroPCS, it's not unusual to have to change the APN settings on your phone. The APN — or Access Point Name — is a gateway from your phone to the carrier that helps to make communications run smoothly. Many times you'll find that if you're having trouble sending or receiving MMS messages, or there are some hiccups with your data services, that using the proper APN settings will fix things up. Setting up your APN on MetroPCS isn't hard, we'll show you to get it done in just a few quick steps!

Advertisement

Change APN on MetroPCS

Many third-party devices that you activate on MetroPCS will fire up and run properly without you having to make any changes to the settings. Others, however, won't be so lucky. Having the wrong APN settings could cause issues with data and/or MMS messages. If you have a device that isn't cooperating, you can try to change the APN to MetroPCS and see if that fixes the problem.

On your phone, go to Settings > More > Mobile Networks > Access Point Names > Menu. Then create a new APN (tap the plus sign or overflow menu) and call it MetroPCS (or whatever you want really).

Enter the following into your APN for MetroPCS:

Name : MetroPCS

: MetroPCS APN : fast.metropcs.com

: fast.metropcs.com Proxy : Not Required

: Not Required Port : Not Required

: Not Required Username : Not Required

: Not Required Password : Not Required

: Not Required Server : Not Required

: Not Required MMSC : http:// metropcs.mmsmvno.com/mms/wapenc

: http:// metropcs.mmsmvno.com/mms/wapenc MMS proxy : leave it blank

: leave it blank MMS port : leave it blank

: leave it blank MCC : 310

: 310 MNC : 16

: 16 Authentication type: Not Required or just use the default value shown

Once you change you APN on MetroPCS you should be good to go. Your phone will know how to communicate with the MetroPCS network and you'll be up and running!