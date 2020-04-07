It's time to celebrate. We may all be worried about social distancing and staying at home right now, but that just gives us more opportunities to have a nice movie night in with the family, and thanks to a sale at iTunes this week, you can score a myriad of popular recent and classic films for just $5 each. All of the films in the sale are recently celebrating an anniversary, and most of the options are well-known unlike other $5 film sales we see.

You don't need an Apple device to watch iTunes purchases anymore either. Just download the Apple TV+ app onto a device like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, a Roku streaming device, or your smart TV to watch any purchases you've made on iTunes.

Today's sale is broken up into two sections, so you'll want to check out both to get a full look at the selection. This group of recent films on sale includes picks like Shutter Island, Clueless, Cast Away, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, Mallrats, and Meet the Parents, and that's just the beginning. Whether you're a fan of movies like The Crazies, Requiem for a Dream, True Grit, or Scott Pilgrim vs The World, there should be a few films that catch your eye in the mix.

Meanwhile, the classic film section features movies like Mad Max, Edward Scissorhands, The Breakfast Club, Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Ghost.

While a majority of the films in today's sale are intended for adult audiences, you'll still find some great picks for the kids to watch as well, such as The Care Bears Movie or Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

Once you're done shopping the anniversary sale, you can find even more films on sale from $5. Another deal available at iTunes today brings the entire Harry Potter 8-film Collection down to $59.99.