What you need to know
- The CDC and Microsoft have collaborated to launch a self-checker website.
- The site isn't designed to replace a diagnosis from your healthcare provider.
- It's intended to help people who are concerned about their decision-making process decide their next steps.
Concerned you may have contracted the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? There's no need to flood up the 911 helpline, the CDC has launched a new self-checker to enable users to weigh the likelihood of them having the virus and potential next steps.
To be clear, if you're experiencing what are immediate, serious, life-threatening symptoms, you should be calling 911. This site is more intended for people who are on the fence about what to do and may not be experiencing any symptoms.
"The purpose of the Coronavirus Self-Checker is to help you make decisions about seeking appropriate medical care. This system is not intended for the diagnosis or treatment of disease or other conditions, including COVID-19. This system is intended only for people who are currently located in the United States," the self checker says, "If you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, please call 911 immediately. This system does not replace the judgment of healthcare professionals or the performance of any clinical assessment."
For most people, the advice remains the same. If you have mild symptoms, stay at home and self-isolate for 14 days. The CDC will advise you to stay home if you're experiencing mild to no symptoms. If you have one or more symptoms related to the virus, the bot will advise you to speak to your healthcare provider within twenty-four hours and start self-isolating immediately.
Severe symptoms for coronavirus include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips. As the chatbot will tell you If you're experiencing one or more of those symptoms, call 911 immediately.
Coronavirus resources
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- How to clean and disinfect your laptop the right way
- How to properly clean and disinfect your smartphone
- Keep tabs on coronavirus using Bing search
- How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
- Hand sanitizer is still available via these online retailers
Your phone camera doesn't always need all those megapixels
Anyone paying attention to smartphone specs in recent years may have noticed manufacturers upstaging each other by increasing the megapixel count on their devices. Bigger numbers, bigger sensors and bigger expectations, but all isn’t as it seems once you dig deeper.
Here’s how the 120Hz mode affects battery life on Galaxy S20 series phones
As per a battery test from AnandTech, switching to 120Hz on the Galaxy S20 Ultra or S20+ phones can reduce longevity by up to 25%.
5 reasons why your next phone shouldn't be a foldable
There are some really intriguing aspects of foldables that may make you consider one the next time you're due to upgrade your phone. But I'm here to explain why you should temper your expectations and delay buying a foldable for yet another cycle.
Coronavirus keeping you at home? Relax with these lighthearted PS4 games
When you are overloaded with the stresses of the world, grab your favorite lighthearted game and escape for a little while. Here are a few you might want to try.