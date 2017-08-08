CBS All Access is proving popular and will be expanding next year.

As more and more households cut the cord and turn to streaming services, networks want to make its content available in more markets. CBS has announced that its All Access service will be expanding to Canada in 2018. As the name implies, the All Access service allows users to access Live TV and streaming episodes produced by CBS on Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV, Chromecast PlayStation 4 and Amazon's Fire TV line.

CBS launched its All Access service to U.S. users in 2014 and expects to have eight million subscribers to the service by 2020. CBS maintains its own standalone service, while competitors NBC Universal, Fox and Disney-ABC all have a controlling stake in streaming juggernaut Hulu. The expansion to the rest of the world will certainly help CBS attain its goal, but unfortunately, not all of its content will be along for the ride due to licensing agreements.

The latest Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery, will likely not be available to Canadian viewers on CBS All Access because the Canadian broadcasting rights for that show are owned by streaming service CraveTV. Canadian viewers will still have access to CBS' other content including Big Bang Theory, NCIS, 2 Broke Girls, and best of all, Candy Crush.

CBS has not announced pricing details for Canadian subscribers, but the service costs US users $5.99 per month with commercials, or $9.99 without. For comparison, Hulu costs $7.99 with commercials, or $11.99 without. Depending on the shows one watches, a user could have a viable cable replacement service for less than $15 per month.

Besides Canada, CBS will also be expanding the All Access service to other markets later in 2018.

Learn more at CBS All Access