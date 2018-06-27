As part of its Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has 20% off Casper's popular mattresses , bringing the prices down to as low as $476. In addition to discounts on just the mattress, this sale also has bundles which include the comfortable Casper Sheet sets in a variety of colors. The mattresses ship in a box, and Casper recommends opening the box and letting the mattress settle for 72 hours before using it for the best results.

Casper is so sure that you'll love this mattress that the company backs it with a 100 Night Trial period. If you don't end up liking it during that time, you can call up and schedule for it to be picked up and your money will then be refunded. Remember, these discounts are only good for today, so you'll want to get your order in before it's too late.

