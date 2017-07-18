Casio gets a lot more attention than some other watchmakers on the MrMobile channel, and that's because it's one of the few companies doing something different with Android Wear. Last year I reviewed the company's feature-packed but pricey WSD-F10 outdoor smartwatch, and this summer's sequel has ditched the clunky model number for a (slightly) streamlined brand name.
Much else is familiar though; the ProTrek Smart keeps the chunky frame, water resistance and the high price point – not to mention the confusing lack of both a heart rate monitor and an ambient light sensor. But there's one major addition that puts the Casio ProTrek Smart firmly in "what last year's model should have been" territory: baked-in GPS.
Does the addition of standalone navigation make this colossal chronometer worth its price tag? Tune in for the Casio ProTrek Smart Review by MrMobile to find out!
Reader comments
Casio ProTrek Smart review: Adventure watch