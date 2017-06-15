I love hex black and a dark UI!
You Android-lovers can't deny,
That when an app installs in an itty-bitty space,
With a dark theme in your face,
You get sprung!
Google and Android are filled with white, white, white UIs. It wasn't always that way, but it is now. The only real dark system UIs available right now are downloadable TouchWiz themes and third-party apps and Google's apps are whiter than my jeans-365-days-a-year legs. Night modes have been toyed with in Developer Previews the last two years but have never amounted to much — and it's been left out of even the Developer Previews on Android O.
Really, even if they had stuck around, it wouldn't've been the dark theme we need — or want — anyway.
Let's get some terminology straight first because we keep interchanging some similar but very distinct terms. A dark theme is a UI that is primarily a dark color rather than white. Android itself used a dark theme back in the Holo days. There are a lot of apps with dark themes out there, frequently calling them night modes, but they're wrong. Night mode should be reserved for the blue light filter that'll keep your screen from keeping you up while you surf YouTube in bed. Some manufacturers have included blue-light filters in the past, and third-party apps have offered it, too.
We shouldn't be lobbying Google for this. We should be lobbying everyone.
Then we have what I'm affectionately calling Material Dark, a Material Design-compliant UI based on a dark gray or black background with strong pops of accent colors. It's not enough to ask for an app to have a dark theme; it needs to be a well-designed and tested dark theme that fits current developer guidelines. Material Dark is what we should push for in Google's apps and in every app that we use and care about.
And we shouldn't just be lobbying Google for this. We should be lobbying everyone. Lobby Google to give us Material Dark Google Apps — please, please lobby Google for Material Dark Google Apps — but ask the developers of your favorite apps if they could add a dark theme. Samsung has a dark theme for most of its system apps, so ask Motorola and LG why your Moto G5 Plus and your LG G6 can't have a dark phone app so you won't burn your retinas answering a call at 5 in the morning to fill in for a sick coworker.
Lobby for Material Dark for individual apps rather than begging for some magical device-wide dark theme because individual apps can easily add a dark theme without a system or device upgrade like any system night mode would've required. It can reach more people and improve the experience for more users without having them shell out money for a new phone.
Also, think of this: how often do you open the Settings app on your phone? How often do you open YouTube? On which one would a dark theme matter more to you day-to-day? So why is it we bitch more about Settings not having Material Dark than YouTube? The white, bright Material Design theme on YouTube can take users out of the videos they're trying to watch and strain their eyes, meaning they watch fewer videos and Google loses views. Why doesn't YouTube use Material Dark — like YouTube Music already does — when users will get far more use out of it?
It can potentially double the UI work for a developer, but Material Dark is a feature that users actively seek out in their apps, and adding one can help developers make their apps stand out from the pack. But we have to ask developers to take the time and effort for it. Politely, repeatedly, and in numbers. I've been asking for a Material Dark Google Play Music app since the day they announced the current white/orange color scheme. I love pumpkin seeds — I will rock the jack-o-lantern music player! What apps do you want to see go Material Dark? Sound off in the comments!
Reader comments
The case for a Material Dark culture on Android
It may be better for the eyes especially at night but design wise i prefer the white background
Emui 5 dark bloom, great dark theme and windows 10 with dark theme, all the apps need to catch up asap
It's much more comfortable on the eyes to have a dark mode. Hopefully at some point Apple adds it if you know what I mean...
I miss the dark days of ICS and Kit Kat. Lollipop made everything bright, at least Samsung has good themes.
Still waiting for a dark skin on Google Music.
Has Sammy managed to the the notification shade and Google apps?
Seems unlikely, but if they could, I might actually buy a phone from them.
I've given up hope...
Too many trolls from Google.
YES! YES! YES! YES! Hopefully iOS 11 will finally force Google to do something. Also, when the heck will Google realize they can't rely on developers implementing things to get features to the consumer? Just do it yourself automatically while enabling developers to optimize it.
"So why is it we ***** more about Settings not having Material Dark than YouTube?"
Well, apps we can replace. If YouTube doesn't have a decent UI (and it doesn't) I can always use a third party YouTube app that has. I can't replace the system UI though.
That said, I think you know I sign under this. In fact, the absence of a system-wide Black UI is an immediate deal breaker for me (also a reason why I won't be switching to Nokia phones until they drop the stock Android crap. Otherwise, well, I'll have to root it to put Substratum in and lose the warranty etc.).
As for apps, I've already created a sort of ecosystem os apps which I use that all have a Black UI. And when they don't, I make sure to ask the developer for a Black UI. I lower my rating on the PlayStore based on that and I put it in the review. And every time the app is updated, I check to see if the Black UI was added. And if it wasn't, I drop a star. And I keep dropping starts until they reach just 1 star and make clear why.
Any recommendations for a dark YouTube app that's actually worth using?
I used to just uninstall the stock app and install the dark app from team blackout, but I'm not rooted at the moment.
I am so angry because of this! Android up to 4 had a beautiful dark scheme, with the terrible lollipop, things went south fast.
Those bright windows are burning into the beautiful display of my OLED tablet, and are painful to look at. Why cannot I set up color scheme of my OS in 2016? Why do I have to stare into a lightbulb just because some braindead designer does not understand that computer display is NOT a sheet of paper?
HA, nice Sir-Mix-A-Lot reference. And I also have white jeans-365-days-a-year legs lol.
I like your points about developers being aware of how their apps are being used and incorporating that into the design. YouTube is a great example. A lot of video consumption on YouTube is probably at night or in lower lighting settings. Having the option for a darker, more subtle color scheme for those times would make for a more enjoyable experience. Better yet, when the app is launched, it should detect what time it is or ambient lighting conditions and ask you if you want to enable the dark mode (with the option to never ask you again about this).
I think the challenge is that the color scheme in these apps is driven by the respective developers' branding. The YouTube app has all that red because red is part of YouTube's branding. Same goes for aqua in the Twitter app and blue in the Facebook app. These companies like the idea that their apps would be quickly recognizable by folks who happen to see you using them.
I don't think anyone would change their app colors. Using a black background (not dark grey) instead of white is what these people are asking.
It's weird because the Google news and weather app has dark and light mode. I have to admit all my Samsung themed faves are dark and they are absolutely awesome looking. Wish they'd make regular YouTube in dark mode like the YouTube music app is. Google music and search would be nice too.
Don't forget a dark theme for Chrome and especially the messaging apps... I know I send texts in the middle of the night. The whole reason I have to use a replacement home app is to darken efing Android.. Android is an alien, space is dark. Duh.
I'd like to be able to enable my system tuner UI on my 6p, but the long press of the settings cog from the notification share does absolutely nothing.
Even if it did, the setting is hidden in the System UI tuner. If you want to bring it back, there are a couple apps that'll force the toggle back into Quick Settings for you.
People demanding a dark theme is getting old. Make your own OS and you can use any colors you like. Emo kids and nerds that know about AMOLED screens are the vast minority.
Not everyone has the time know-how or resources to make their own OS to use a feature that should just be there anyway.
Because it's only emo kids and nerds who like to not be blinded by white apps while reading in bed, or using Google Now's voice commands while driving...
You are not smart.
Is it just me or this app's dark mode is named "night mode" ??? Hypocrisy ??
It is. But I also don't code our app. And thank god for that, because my coding skills are atrocious.
Bang on! This is probably the most irritating example of Boobble ignoring it's users...again. I HATE your stupid material design, get it? Thank God for Nova and Samsung themes, but still opening an app is an eyesore.
Re: Dark UI vs Night mode (blue light filters.) Twitter calls their dark theme 'Night Mode' but made it BLUE... I mean that's a double whammy of wrong, but I don't know what else I expect of Twitter really.
Posted via the Android Central App
It's Twitter, the whole thing is blue. Asking them to switch to crimson at night might cause heads to explode.
No no. Look at windows 10 app, that is black and takes your system settings colors for icons.
Thank YOU for this Awesome Truthful Article
Im on Cyanogen Mod OS on OnePlus One it makes the dark on oxygen os a Joke this is truly Black hopefully Android/Google listens
I concur: bring on The Darkness, already! Retina-scorching White shouldn't have to be the default for just about everything on my phone!
Bring on Material Dark! Just like eggs, I like mine over easy. There's a choice. I choose a dark theme.
I want to see Firefox get Material Dark. Currently it is neither. Other apps I would like to see in Material Dark include Google Maps, Waze, OneNote, Google Keep, and Google Inbox.
Material Dark for Google Keep, YouTube, Play Music, Play Movies, Drive (oh dear Duarte please gimme Material Dark Drive), Inbox, I could go on for days...
I think that white background forces eyes to a lower f aperture so even people that require lens tend to see text more in focus, but I also prefer black backgrounds 9 out of 10 times, specially when using OLED (or Plasma or CRT) screens so I use the inverted colors function in Android most of the time, and just put "normal colors" when viewing pictures and videos that get too strange with inverted colors. I'm glad Player.FM (my favorite podcast app) does have a dark theme - a while ago there has been a pool in player.fm beta community on G+ and most voted feature was a black/dark theme ;)
So true. White destroys my eyes! SUBSTRATUM and one of Davey annailiation black theme or spectrum theme does the trick of killing white background.
Yes please! So much this!
Especially since it would look great on an OLED display and also helps save a bit of power.
The closest I got was a blacked-out theme on my Note7, with the UI themed, along with some apps.
I've never understood Google's obsession with white themes given how many AMOLED screen phones are in the ecosystem. That said, a much better way to implement dark themes in apps would be to simply make it a global setting as Windows 10 does.
Excellent article. I want a dark theme for my phone and apps as well...I was. Very disappointed when the feature was removed from the Android 7 developer preview....
Posted via the Android Central App
Samsung gets it. Thank you Samsung for allowing me to theme my phone along with Nova Launcher and SwiftKey keyboard to dark mode. Now if only Google allowed third party launchers and OEM's to completely dark theme everything starting with those horrendous white bars notifications, Gmail, and messenger. Then it'd be perfect
I don't like it outside of a night mode... So should i lobby everyone back to not make their apps ugly ? :)
White lines (with black backgrounds) matter!
^^ Yup.
I like the whites, you are all depressing.
You can keep your whites. We'd like to have the option to go dark.
This is a battle I've had on Android since I switched to it and specially since Google introduced "Material Design".
It's also another big reason why my Z3C went back to 4.4 KitKat. Because then Sony's theme engine didn't suck and the notification tray was actually black instead of that vomit colour that stock Android uses.
The theme engine is also a big reason why I put up with Samsung's TouchWiz and its annoying habit of freezing and rebooting randomly.
And the presence of a system-wide dark theme option is a major condition for me to buy any smartphone going forward. I don't intend to buy another Galaxy since I plan on moving back to Nokia as soon as possible. And I trust Nokia's sense of style enough to think they'll deliver a dark UI option. But Samsung's theme engine should be one of those things that should be present on stock Android. For an OS that boasts itself on customisation and "being together, not the same", stock Android is unbelievable bare and restricted.
As for the apps, developers tend to follow Google's lead.
And I tend to reflect that absence of a Black Theme in the Play Store rating.
For example, I had Twitter on Android rated 1 star for as long as it lacked a dark theme. And after they introduced that "blue theme", it went to 3. The day Twitter stops being an idiot and puts in a BLACK theme like their bloody Windows Phone app has, I'll put it up to 5 stars (needless to say, I don't use the official Twitter app anymore either, I've long replaced it with Twittnuker).
The Android Central app itself is currently at 4 stars since the "night mode" uses grey instead of true blacks. I suggested the use of real blacks not only because it's better looking and easier on the eyes, but because it helps with battery life. With AMOLED screens becoming the norm, the use of greys instead of blacks should also disappear since black will actually present real benefits to users.
I suggested it on the review and I'm glad to say the developer of the app replied saying it was a good point and they would consider the change from greys to black.
However, one big problem remains: the mainstream apps - Facebook, Instagram, every single Google app, Snapchat etc - all of them are owned by companies that don't give two sh*ts about what users think, no matter how polite you are or how well constructed your argument is.
Just look at the Instagram morons. There was a generic uproar with the end of the chronological timeline. Reviews reflect that. Did they care? Nope. Instead of changing it back they went ahead and not only maintained it, they cluttered the UI even more with a rip-off of Snapchat. So Hell will freeze over before they care if a Black Theme on Instagram actually would make the photos pop out a hell of a lot more than that white one (that's why I do a lot of my Instagram browsing on Windows Phone still, namely on Rudy's 6tag, which is still a much better Instagram app).
The AC app now uses true black instead of grey for the dark theme.
Yep Rudy's 6tag is much better.. My android Instagram freezes on slow network connections..
Light UI is superior in most cases. It's also heavily researched and Light UI is much better on the eyes in capturing text (study at the bottem). There are only a few times when an app can be made more optimal with a Dark UI, which is when the app shows a lot of content - especially photos, pictures and video. Other than those reasons, Light UI is the default for your granny and you. Remember, there's a team of highly skilled - creative - smart people at google that look at everything from the font of the text to the opacity of the shadow on dialogue pop outs, so there's a reason they do what they do. Dark themes should be an option though.
However, most studies have shown that dark characters on a light background are superior to light characters on a dark background (when the refresh rate is fairly high). For example, Bauer and Cavonius (1980) found that participants were 26% more accurate in reading text when they read it with dark characters on a light background.
Reference: Bauer, D., & Cavonius, C., R. (1980). Improving the legibility of visual display units through contrast reversal. In E. Grandjean, E. Vigliani (Eds.), Ergonomic Aspects of Visual Display Terminals (pp. 137-142). London: Taylor & Francis
That study is over 30 years old, and a lot has changed in how we are presented and consume content.
Yeah and studies be damned, I like what *I* like, not what someone else says I should like....
Yep, I universally find dark backgrounds with light text extremely difficult on my eyes. I will not read web pages formatted that way (unless it's a site I like and I can skin the forums lighter). Dark themes can and should be an option but never the only one and I would personally prefer dark themes not be the default ones.
See, I ma the *exact* opposite. I can't stand White backgrounds with dark text. It kills my eyes. And I will not read pages formatted that way, unless I absolutely have to.
No one is asking for the Dark theme to be the *default* - we want it as an option. That way those of us that wanty dark can enable it and those of you that do not can keep it off.
Agreed. When I was using Cyanogen OS on OPO, I bought a couple of dark themes and always found myself going back to light/regular themes. I just found Material design in dark too sad and I had to turn on the brightness quite a bit during the day. On the other hand, Windows Phone 8's UI looked better in dark because there were less colors (just white text on black backgrounds) and most of the UI was large typography, which looked neat.
I also agree with most people here that there should be a dark theme option in the OS AND apps as well - it helps during the night and many clearly want it.
That intro is everything. LOL
I like dark overall themes even on lcd screens. Glaring white throughout the ui just doesn't cut it anymore.
some developers don't even care about dark ui requests.. for example flipboard team has responded with template answers.. we are looking into it.. blah blah blah..
Google,stop teasing it every year and make it so.Thankfully,I'm on a Sammy.
Helloooooo...Sense.....HTC....I digress
Yesssss!!
The dark UI (especially on Amoled screens) is stunningly simplistic yet gorgeous. Really amazes me devs have taken so long to implement permanent dark or "nighttime" settings into their apps as its just far easier on the eyes (and batteries).
Excellent article, with an especially snappy opening!
Something that is often overlooked is that a dark theme isn't necessarily just about making your phone prettier (which it obviously does).
For people with certain visual impairments it's the difference between being able to use their device at all or not.
It makes it seem as though Google don't really care about accessibility features and the people that rely on them. Microsoft kicks their arse in this department.
I am very happy with the touchy wizard theme called sd-Black. It's one of the better ones. Very happy I went Samsung, as just love touching this cute little wizard! *Pinch*
Seriously though, with the Black Background, White Text add-on for Firefox and the dark themes for the Android Central and Crack berry apps, it's a nice experience. Of course it's good for night time use, but I tend to prefer the black theme in general.
Hooray for TouchWiz! :)
First things first, somebody has to come up with a cool "Material Black" T-shirt design. Then make that design available for download with a no-strings-attached GNU GPL. Finally, target mom 'n' pop t-shirt printers up and down San Francisco Bay & remind them about those busloads of Googlers with disposable income and a hankerin' for all that's gucci.
Yes, Android's current ALL-WHITE ALL OF THE TIME, makes my eyes bleed.
totally agree. It's ridiculously overdue. They can shoot whoever is responsible for the hideous white and red restyle of Gmail while they're at it.
As you also say, some app developers as well are guilty of favouring white screen apps.
It really doesn't suit an awful lot of people, so why should the people with no taste or imagination be allowed to colorize apps and user interfaces with Dulux brilliant white emulsion everywhere because it's 'clean and fresh' ?
An awful lot of people would prefer not to need sunglasses to operate their phones.
Android has a major advantage of being much more customisable so owners can style their interface to not be an eyesore, except when you get some arrogant dinosaur developer who still thinks like an Apple programmer.
When you factor in the number of android devices with AMOLED displays which use less power when the display is dark, a heavy bias towards dark themes means the battery will last longer, with less recharges required so it's more environment friendly too.
Still, on the positive side, it looks like Apple might finally bring out a (Samsung) AMOLED display on their next mehphone, so maybe once Apple users start ******** about their AMOLED displays dazzling them, Google et al might finally start listening to the millions of Android users who've been crying out for dark themes for years. :)
That's exactly how I feel about the bullshit "flat" design paradigm. It's ugly as hell and i hate it, regardless of how much some folks love it.
My Xfce desktop looks like Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard, with its nice round, shiny blue buttons and scroll bars. Why? Because that's what *I* like and it's *my* highly customizable desktop PC!
Too bad phone operating systems seem to assume that everyone likes the same things...
They should "shoot" responders that say others should be shot....
Kinda painted yourself into a corner there... Haha.
You can shoot me too! Just don't shoot the piano player....
Hahaha,very good.
I'll shoot the piano player with a rocket, man.
Root your phone, install Substratum and apply: Invention, Swift Dark, Domination to name a few and it will theme all your favorite apps.
Root themes aren't an answer, they're giving Google and developers a pass and making us do it ourselves.
You don't just "install substratum", most people will need an entirely new ROM to be able to use substratum overlays. Hopefully it's something oxygen OS picks up soon.
If Google would bake in a user friendly theme engine similar to Substratum that didn't require root... er maybe a vendor offered it, Sony did, and used it as a selling point like Samsung and split screen, Google might be "inspired" enough to cook one into a treat.
this, is exactly what I was looking for. thank you!
A dark theme is good for no other reason that is saves battery on AMOLED displays.
Obviously there are more reasons than just this. -_-
It's a bit easier on the eyes for reading in the dark.
I was hoping that the dark UI theme was going to stick around with Nougat I wonder if we might get it in one of the future MR or maybe with Android Oreo.
Why not the holo Yolo design that was so obviously better for visibility.
Didn't know this app had a dark theme until now! Love it.
Thanks Ara. Completely agree with you and will make a point of giving feedback to devs.
Absolutely love all the dark themes in the galaxy theme store cause you can combine them using nova and icon packs. Can't stand the stock white color.
Do they theme the notifications?
Nope
Yes we all wait too long for a dark theme, i set everything whot is posible in a dark theme. And...look this page, its all white., why..?!? Start wondering is it ..some kind of agreement, beatween manufacturers and google, and some major sites to be all in white. For whot ?!? Or why ?!?
It's 2 different things:
1- I love dark themes. Much easier on the eyes, much more readable both in sunlight and in bed at night
2- I hate Material. I'm still not seeing where the buttons are, wondering whether an option is check or unchecked. Ir's made to look cool, not to be usable.
+1 Material sucksass :)
I was never impressed with Material Design, and the disappearance of dark themes is something that I always resented.
Let's be honest. We need dark themes everywhere,.not just on our phones. We need them especially on the web/desktop where we spend moat of our time on 24 or 28 inch screens!!!
And Microsoft actually acquiesced to our requests and a system-wide Dark Theme was added to the Windows 10 Anniversary Update.
On Chrome there are some extentions you can install for that. I have one for YouTube and another that inverts the colour scheme of websites.
On mobile, the late Windows Phone itself has that option. It's downright shameful that an immensely superior mobile OS like Android doesn't have such a simple, basic thing without OEM intervention.
The system UI is not what we stare at 99% of the time. It's the web, and the 3rd party apps.
And this website that ******* about it, but does nothing to fix the issue :))
Hey, if we could do a dark UI on the website, I'd be all over it. But right now we have other concerns, and there's a dark theme for the app, which is what I'm typing this reply on.
That's what I mean. The whole phylosophy needs to change. Who ever thought that the app could use a dark theme but not the website? :) It just feels wrong to me...
Thank you! Had no idea there was a dark theme in this app (ironically you call it 'night mode' lol). Just switched and loving it. Cheers!
Had no idea a dark theme existed, now I'm using it!
It's a shame that the app's dark theme uses a blinding white during transitions.
You're right about the web, that's why I switched to Firefox from chrome, but notifications are part of the system UI and that's my single biggest bugbear. And probably 80% of the reason I'm rooted.
It's still important: notification trays are system-UI; notifications are system UI, built-in apps often share the colour scheme of the system UI. Even third party apps often are coded to adopt the system UI colour scheme. Which means if the only option the system UI gives you is white, those apps will only show up in white even if they're ready to show up in other colours.
The apps you use that interact with the OS use the OS defaults for their colors, unless the app specifies it on its own.
The system wide dark theme has been in windows 10 since day 1. Maybe in 8 too, never really used it.
It wasn't on Windows 8 nor Windows 10. You could do a registry hack on Windows 10 to get it though. But now it's an official setting.
On Windows Phone it has been there since WP7.5
I've literally been using the dark theme in windows 10 for the last year, and I haven't touched my registry. It's an accessibility feature. People may not have been aware of it, but that doesn't mean it didn't exist.
Wrong again. They implemented a dark theme that was only partial, but the full one was added first in the Insider Preview builds, , which I've been on for almost 2 years, and it was finally pushed out to all WinX users in the Anniversary update.
Please can I be able to get a dark theme UI without root?
Buy a Samsung.
Why do you keep overlooking Sense when you say this?
Because Sense's theme store is a hot mess, there are considerably fewer dark themes in it, it doesn't alter most of the system apps, nor Settings or Notifications, and the Sense theme store has had repeated issues with piracy. An HTC 10 is my daily driver, and their themes touch only one aspect of my day-to-day use: the icons on my lock screen.
The sense theme store is definitely terrible smh.
I can see why Samsung would use dark themes, to save battery life on their amoled screens. I cannot see any oem that does not use amoled using dark themes as this will result in worse battery life.
No, it won't.
You don't get worse battery life from using a dark theme on an LCD panel.
Non-amoled screens won't gain an advantage from dark themes, but they certainly won't have a lesser battery life because of them.
Love the dark mode in Oxygen OS.
Yeah, it's one thing with Samsung but if Oneplus can manage it the likes of LG and Moto really have no excuse.
True because I'm using a dark theme on my s7 so it can be done at least through that route
I've never been a fan of all the bright white that lollipop bright into the mix