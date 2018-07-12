There are already plenty of weather apps on Google Play, but today marks the launch of one we've been anticipating for some time — CARROT Weather.

CARROT Weather first debuted on iOS back in 2015, and since then, has become one of the most popular weather apps in the App Store. As such, we're excited to see it finally come over to team Android.

You'll find all the typical weather info you've come to expect from competing apps such as a week-long forecast, the expected highs and lows, humidity percentages, etc.

However, CARROT Weather presents all of this info with a dark, twisted sense of humor. The app's bot will read aloud a quick overview of what's going on in your area, and you can customize both its personality and political stance to fine-tune the humor just the way you want it. By default, CARROT's bot is set to Homicidal for the personality and Centrist for its political view, but you can change these to your heart's content.

In addition to the humor that's injected into CARROT Weather, you'll also find more powerful features such as weather data from Dark Sky, a time machine that lets you view the weather up to 70 years in the past, and a highly customizable widget.

CARROT Weather is free to download, but you can join the optional Premium Club for $3.99/year or $0.99/month to remove ads and access some exclusive features.

Download: CARROT Weather (free + optional $3.99/year or $0.99/month subscription)