Carriers are helping customers stay connected in their time of need.

Carriers in the U.S. have all released news that they are waiving some fees and overages for customers in some areas affected by Hurricane Harvey. During any disaster, your phone is one of the best ways to stay abreast on news and weather information as well as communicating with friends, family or emergency services. It's great to see carriers come forward with any type of relief during difficult times.

The details for each carrier:

AT&T

Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by Hurricane Harvey and our customers who have friends and family there. Beginning today, Aug. 26, 2017, and running through at least Sept. 1, 2017 we will issue credits to AT&T wireless customers in impacted areas for additional data, voice and text charges, and AT&T PREPAID for additional voice and text charges.

More at AT&T

Sprint

August 26, 2017 – Effective today through September 1, 2017, Sprint will waive casual call and text fees for Sprint, Boost and Virgin Mobile customers in the impacted areas of Texas and Louisiana. Fees will be waived during the time specified. Customers on Unlimited plans will continue to enjoy their unlimited data, call and text benefits. Customers are encouraged to use text messaging when possible due to high call volumes and possible network congestion in the local area. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this incredible storm and we are doing all we can to help them stay connected during this time", said Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure.

More at Sprint

T-Mobile

To help our customers connect with loved ones in the path of Hurricane Harvey, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is making it free for customers, including prepaid customers, to call or text from impacted areas of Texas and Louisiana. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the path of this powerful storm," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. From Aug. 25-Sept. 1, T-Mobile and MetroPCS customers in the following area codes can call anywhere in the US for free (T-Mobile ONE and Simple Choice customers always have unlimited calling/texting):

Texas: 830, 512, 210, 936, 956, 361,979, 281,832,713, 936, 409

Louisiana: 337, 985

More at T-Mobile

Verizon

Sometimes life throws the unexpected at you, and it could mean using extra data that you weren't planning on needing. Verizon is offering 3GB of bonus data to qualified Texas counties, so you can stay connected when it matters most. If you have any questions or concerns during this difficult time, don't hesitate to visit a local store or call customer care at 1.888.294.6804. Effective August 26th through September 8th.

More at Verizon