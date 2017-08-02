There are advantages and disadvantages to buying an unlocked phone. Which do you prefer?
The battle rages on for one of the most important debates in recent memory (jk): Should you buy the carrier version or unlocked?
When the Galaxy S8 debuted earlier this year, it was available on every major U.S. carrier, including Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile. Specials, deals, and discounts were frequent: BOGO, trade-in, you name it. The carriers wanted in on one of the most important phones of the year, Android or otherwise.
But a couple months later, the exclusivity period was over: Samsung began selling an unlocked model of the GS8 on its website, remarking that unlike last year's unlocked Galaxy S7, updates would be timely and in step with the carrier versions.
Now that the dust has settled, we want to know: should you buy a carrier or unlocked version?
On the one hand, carrier models have bloatware — we all know this — but they also contain code that optimizes the phones for their network. Things like Voice Over LTE or Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoLTE and VoWiFI, k?) aren't always available on unlocked variants, whose software is optimized for all carriers and no carriers alike. There are also some impressive deals to be had when purchasing a carrier variant, since competition is so fierce. Many of the carrier models can be, or arrive, unlocked so they can be used on rival networks or overseas, but the unlocked models provide a more seamless experience as they're designed to be SIM-and-play.
In the forums, JoshDunc wanted to know the same thing:
JoshDunc07-23-2017 02:09 PM“
I am curious who opted for the unlocked version or a carrier version and why? My S8+ was bought through AT&T mainly because I have had NIGHTMARES dealing with the phone manufacturers themselves.Reply
He brings up a good point: when you buy a carrier phone, you're also signing up to deal with the carrier itself, which can be a terrible experience depending on which one you go with. At the same time, being able to bring your phone to a physical store for warranty-based repairs almost anywhere in the country is a nice bonus that buying unlocked doesn't provide.
bhatech brings up a good reason to go with the unlocked model: its lack of carrier branding. Carriers should act as "dumb pipes" without imposing their products and logos on buyers.
bhatech07-23-2017 03:07 PM“
I got the unlocked model, because I believe carriers are dumb pipes and I like my relation with them to pay for bandwidth and not for messing up with phone firmware, stick logos etc. I do know Samsung and LG US unlocked models get updates way slower than carrier models but still I bought the unlocked version because I don't like carriers and their customized phones. That's why I always buy non...Reply
Another member, gernerttl, brings up some good points about buying directly from the carrier: convenience, earlier access to the phones, along with better update regularity.
gernerttl07-24-2017 05:47 PM“
I went with carrier. First, I got my phone quicker. Second, the Verizon bloatware isn't that bad and I can uninstall or deactivate most of it, and with 64GB internal memory, I still have plenty of space for apps. Third, I get all of the bells and whistles, like WiFi calling, video calling Advanced Calling (VoLTE), and relatively quick and RELIABLE updates. If my phone breaks, It's easier to...Reply
What's your take? Do you go with the carrier model or stick to unlocked?
Join the conversation in the forums!
I have the US unlocked S8, and love being able to swap carriers as often as I need to. Buying a phone through a carrier, especially on monthly payment plans, effectively locks you to that carrier for the duration of the phone lease. I love being able to decide on a whim to port to another carrier and not have to worry about paying off, unlocking, or trading in phones.
It really honestly depends, unless their phone carrier signal really sucks at the house or at work.
Most people just stay with one carrier, a lot of my friends don't leave within a hundred square miles. Of the city they live in maybe once or twice a year when they go on vacation. So if that signal works within that square miles they don't care.
the majority of Americans couldn't honestly plop down 500 - $800 to buy an unlocked phone in a given year.
That's why a lot opt for leasing of the phone. It's sort of sad but that's the way majority are put their life on credit.
I originally bought the Verizon S8 when it launched. However, a week ago I swapped to the unlocked S8. My updates are timely so far. The main reason I switched is because I found Verizon was completely blocking me from Samsung features I wanted to use. And the reason? So that I would pay for their versions of the same features, that IMO don't work as well. I couldn't even sideload them. They were completely blocked. They shouldn't have a say in what I can and can't use. Plus there was bloatware I didn't want to use that I could only disable. And we know how slow Verizon updates are. It wasn't even that I wanted the apps so much as the principle of the thing. So now I have access to Samsung apps such as Samsung Cloud, Smart Call, and more for free instead of paying Verizon's monthly fees to use similar apps (Verizon Cloud and Caller ID). And there are other small things I'm finding here and there that I didn't realize Verizon messed with. Overall, unlocked was totally worth it for me and at this point I can't foresee going back to a carrier locked phone.
I just flashed the unlocked firmware on my carrier branded phone and it got rid of all the bloat and gave me full access to all the Samsung stuff, I even get OTA updates from samsung just like you do on your unlocked. Look into it if you still have that other one around.
Because I use Verizon prepaid I already don't get the extra features that post paid customers get so buying a Verizon branded S8 makes absolutely no sense to me. I do get VoLTE which I could live without. An added plus is no bloatware and the ability to change carriers any time I want. For my wants and needs I'm sticking with unlocked phones.
Tried bying from amazon under the 3rd party phones.....get a very vague discrption and the phone I bought was trash and had to send back. Id go In this order craigslist for the fact you see the phone but thats not always good either you tend to miss a few things then swappa ebay then letgo...had way more luck with craigslist then letgo..seems get stood up alot and just all out weird low ballers on letgo. Ive prolly bought 20+ differnt phones in the last 2 years.
In Canada, we are getting mandatory unlocked phones in december! I can't wait.