One thing you may not think about during Black Friday is the "hassle" of switching carriers or upgrading your phone, but that could mean that you're missing out on a pretty great offer that could really benefit you. Not a week goes by that a phone carrier isn't trying to entice people to switch over, but during big shopping events you tend to see them take these offers to the next level. We've seen company's like Mint Mobile offer three months of service for just $20, and others have offered free phones to switch, large gift cards for trading in your current phone, and plenty of other options. This will require you to finance or lease a new phone, usually, and many times you have to either move to a new carrier or add another line in order to qualify. Just because there are a few hoops to get through, doesn't mean you should rule it out entirely. Hey Verizon deals, can you hear me now?

Verizon is one of the largest carriers in the United States, and the way to stay big is to be flashy and offer great reasons for customers to come and stay. Many will argue that Verizon has the best service across the country or the fastest speeds, but that does come at a cost. Some of the plans are more expensive than the competition, and most of the deals require you to switch to save or add another line so you're paying more each month. Right now, you can switch and get up to $650 off a new iPhone, but a Galaxy smartwatch and get one half off, keep your current phone and get $250, and more. Be sure to check back often, as the deals tend to change rather often, and don't last super long when they are available. How far will The Uncarrier go on Black Friday? T-Mobile has been known to offer a deal or two, heck maybe even three from time to time. The carrier likes to go big, but not all the offers are as great as they may seem. Currently, T-Mobile is offering a free iPhone 11 Pro for those who switch over and trade in a phone, and if you prefer Android you can buy a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 and get a Galaxy S10e for free. At times, the carrier offers free lines of service when adding another line, or free devices via monthly credit with certain criteria. Whether you have T-Mobile already, or have been considering the move, you'll want to see what it has planned on Black Friday through Cyber Monday. Sprint your way to a free phone Lately, Sprint has been just giving away free phones to everyone willing to ditch their current carrier and make the move. Not all phones are included, and they are only available for an 18-month lease, but free is free! Over the past few years, Sprint has invested heavily in expanding its network, so you'll want to check and see if the coverage in your area has improved as a result. In addition to phone discounts, Sprint runs promotions from time to time that match your current wireless plan at a lower price, unlimited plans for just $25 a month, and much more. If you've written Sprint off in the past for any reason, it may be time to give them another look during this holiday shopping season. Can AT&T stay competitive enough

When it comes to deals at AT&T, the carrier absolutely loves to offer BOGO deals, where you need to be ready to get two devices instead of just one. This often requires the addition of one or two lines, or porting in of your current lines to be eligible. While it's really cool to get a second device free, if you don't happen to have two lines looking for a new phone at that time, it's a bit pointless. We aren't ruling AT&T out of the Black Friday fun, but the carrier does need to go back to the drawing board a bit if it wants to have deals that win out in comparison to what others are likely to offer. What's a Mint Mobile even?