What you need to know
- A new report claims Nothing will be launching its first phone early next year.
- It is also said to be working on its first power bank, which may be called the Nothing Power (1).
- The company launched its first product in July this year.
Nothing, which announced a new partnership with Qualcomm earlier this week, could be working on its first smartphone. According to a report from 91Mobiles, Carl Pei's startup is planning to release the device sometime early next year to take the fight to the best Android phones.
While the report doesn't include any details about the key specs or features of the phone, it is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Nothing has already confirmed that Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform will power its future tech products. You can also expect the phone to have a minimalistic design.
Back in January this year, Nothing acquired Andy Rubin's Essential brand, including all its trademarks, logo, and patents. There's a good chance that the brand's first phone will use at least some of Essential's tech.
In addition to a new phone, the report claims Nothing is also developing its own power bank called the Nothing Power (1). The power bank is tipped to debut before the end of the year.
The only product that Nothing sells right now are the ear (1) true wireless earbuds. Announced in July this year, the earbuds offer active noise cancellation and a bunch of other premium features at just $99.
Seeing how Nothing began teasing the ear (1) earbuds months before their launch, we wouldn't be surprised if it begins teasing its first smartphone sometime in the coming weeks.
Android Central has reached out to Nothing for comment on this story.
