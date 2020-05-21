Grab the GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera on sale for $249 at B&H. This price is $50 off the same price at most retailers. Best Buy has the next best price at $280. We have seen this camera go as low as $200 before, but the last time that happened was a month ago, so this is the best deal around at the moment.

Get out there GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera with grip Includes a grip, travel case, and rechargeable battery. Has powerful CMOS image sensors for clarity in video or still images. Uses multiple microphones for 360-degree audio recording. Can be controlled by your voice. Water resistant. 1-year warranty. $199.00 $300.00 $101 off See at B&H

With a 360-degree camera you can capture video and photos of all the stuff happening around you. It's one of the most unique ways to capture moments. The videos can reach up to 5.2K resolutions and the photos use an 18MP sensor. You can then use your smartphone to turn the videos into 1080p from any angle or crop the photos into standard resolution, too.

The Fusion is compatible with a wide range of Apple and Android devices, and you can use your phone to create and share the footage you've captured using the free GoPro app. You can even use your 360-degree footage in virtual reality to fully immerse yourself or your friends in the memory. Don't just capture the memory, relive it. Next time you get stuck at home, you can go on vacation all over again.

The Fusion requires two Class 10 microSD cards. You can grab a 128GB microSD card from SanDisk for just $27 at the moment. The Fusion supports cards up to a 256GB capacity, so you can upgrade if you want. Considering these unique videos tend to take up a lot of room, it wouldn't hurt to do that. The prices just go up as the capacities do, so 128GB feels like a good balance between space and cost.

