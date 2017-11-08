The 24-hour flash sale is back on in Canada, and this time it's for the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition!

Following up on the previous 24-hour flash sales in Canada which were for the BlackBerry KEYone in Silver, BlackBerry Mobile has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale. This time around, Canadians can score a BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition for $100 off bringing the total to $699.99 CAD.

Where can you buy it? Right here 👇

See at Amazon See at Staples See at Blueshop See at Best Buy

The sale runs from 11/8/17 from 12:01 AM – 11:59 PM (EST) and as always product availability and shipping times will vary by retailer, but given Amazon, Staples, Blueshop and Best Buy are all participating, everyone looking to pick up a BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition should be able to snag one.

Also, do keep in mind that not all the sites may update their pricing at the same time, so if your desired retailer doesn't have the sale pricing listed, keep checking, they will soon enough. Sale pricing is only valid online and for those possibly in the U.S. looking to order one, Blueshop will ship out of Canada but you're responsible for customs, duties, brokerage fees and taxes.