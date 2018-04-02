A brief delay between Galaxy S8 Oreo rollouts on U.S. and Canadian units is happening again with the Note 8. A week or so after the U.S. counterparts started receiving their Oreo updates, Canadian Note 8 users can look forward to Android 8.0 starting April 5.

While only Rogers has definitively issued a date on its update schedule, Samsung typically rolls out major updates to all of its carrier partners at once, and the Note 8 is no exception.

Big-name features include improved notifications, an overhauled app launcher, punchier edge lighting, and lots more.