2018 has seen Huawei faced with a lot of heat from the United States' government over national security concerns, and most recently in this never-ending crusade, the U.S. is now asking that Canada end its working relationship with the Chinese telecommunications company.

According to The Globe and Mail, lawmakers from the U.S. began asking that Canada cut its ties with Huawei on Monday. Huawei is currently using Canada to develop its emerging 5G technologies, but the U.S. in insistent that Huawei poses a security threat to Canada as it does in the States.

Following this request, Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said: