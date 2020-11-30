Cyber Monday Canada is here, and retailers are rolling out the red carpet for customers who want to shop for everything from tech to kitchenware to games and everything in between.
Unlike years past, Cyber Monday Canada deals look a bit different than normal. Instead of retailers trying to pack their stores with as many shoppers as possible, we're seeing tons of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Cyber Monday has to offer!
This list is being updated with new Cyber Monday deals all the time, so check back often.
Spotlight deals
A great TV for under $500
TCL 50" 5-Series 4K Roku TV
TCL and Roku are a match made in heaven, which is why the two companies have been picking up market share in the U.S. over the past couple of years. Now they're in Canada, and TCL's 4K TVs, like this 50-inch version, provide some incredible value for your loonie. You get a very nice picture using Quantum Dot technology, 4 HDMI ports including eARC, a low-profile stand, and more. At $449.99, this is the lowest price we've seen for this TV yet.
Other great Cyber Monday deals
- Anker Soundcore Flare portable Bluetooth speaker — $55 ($24 off)
- Acer Veriton desktop — Core i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD — $699.99 ($500 off)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds — $89.99 ($50 off)
- Dell XPS Desktop — Core i5, 8GB RAM, GTX1650 GPU — $899.99 ($350 off)
- Sonos Five — $449 ($150 off)
- Sonos One SL — $159 ($70 off)
- Sonos Move — $349 ($150 off)
- Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — $764.99 ($185 off)
- Blink Outdoor security camera (2-pack) — $144.99 ($95 off)
- Fitbit Sense — $359.95 ($70 off)
The best curated Cyber Monday deals
Smart home deals
Ring Video Doorbell Pro | $100 off at Amazon
Ring's Video Doorbell Pro is the crème de la crème of smart doorbells, featuring HD video, motion detection, and super easy installation that won't take more than half an hour (with the right tools). It's also lower-profile, too, than its cheaper counterparts, and has a strong Wi-Fi connection that will let you get great video whether you're answering the door upstairs, or halfway across the world.
Ring Video Doorbell (2020) | $100 off at Amazon
Trust me, if you haven't already upgraded to a smart doorbell, you're going to want to do that... right now. Not only does it make it convenient to answer your door from anywhere in the world — or just upstairs if you're being lazy — but it works as a great security camera, too. Right now, Amazon has select Ring Video Doorbells on sale starting as low as $95 for Cyber Monday.
Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell | $82 off at Amazon
This video doorbell from Eufy Security is a fantastic alternative to what Ring's offering — and it's also on sale for Cyber Monday. Highlights of Eufy's doorbell include crystal-clear 2K video recording with HDR and distortion correction, two-way communication, and AI-powered alerts. Even better, Eufy doesn't charge a monthly subscription to use all its features (unlike Ring).
EufyCam 2 Wireless Home Security Camera System | $229 off at Amazon
Another option from Eufy Security is the EufyCam 2. This home security system features two outdoor cameras, both of which support 1080p Full HD video recording, IP67 waterproofing, night vision, and more. They connect wirelessly to the included base station, meaning you can place them anywhere around your home with ease. Save a massive $229 if you buy during Cyber Monday!
Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera | $45 off at Amazon
This wireless, battery-powered HD security camera lets you monitor your home at any time, wherever you are, using an app on your phone. It's weather-resistant so you can place it indoors or outside, and it even lets you hear and speak with guests on the other end using the Blink app on your phone.
Philips Hue smart lighting | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Add Philips Hue smart lighting to your home at a discount with this Cyber Monday sale at Amazon. Starter kits, add-on bulbs and other lights are included in the sale while supplies last.
Ring Pathlight (4-pack) and Bridge bundle | $57 off at Amazon
Save over $55 on the Ring Pathlight 4-pack with the Ring Bridge at Amazon. These lights can be set to turn on whenever motion is detected and also can be connected to your other Ring smart devices at home via the included Ring Bridge.
Ring Floodlight and Bridge bundle | $30 off at Amazon
This battery-powered floodlight offers 600 Lumens of brightness and turns on automatically when motion is detected. With the Ring bridge, you'll be able to connect it with other Ring devices in your home and get notifications sent directly to your phone. Today's deal saves you $30 off the bundle.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $185 off at Best Buy
Pick up the 8-piece Ring Alarm starter kit on sale at Best Buy and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed. Today's deal saves you $185 off the regular cost of these products separately.
Eero Mesh router 3-pack | $105 off at Amazon
You want a mesh router. Seriously. The Eero mesh router system is among the best out there, but Canadians have always paid too much for it — until now. On Cyber Monday, the Eero Mesh 3-pack is $244, which is worth every penny, especially if you work from home like so many of us do these days. TRUST ME ON THIS ONE.
Google Nest Wifi Router | $30 off at Amazon
You can have an amazing smartphone and tablet, but without a reliable Wi-Fi router, they aren't much use. Give your home network the upgrade it needs with the Google Nest Wifi Router. It looks great, offers 2200 sq ft of coverage, and supports 2.4 and 5GHz bands. If you pick up the Nest Wifi during Cyber Monday, it can be yours for $30 off its retail price.
Audio deals
The best headphones: Sony WX-1000XM4 | $150 off at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale at $348 for Cyber Monday — the lowest price we've ever seen in Canada.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $130 off at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Sony XM3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones | $150 off at Best Buy
The Sony XM3 noise-canceling wireless headphones are currently discounted down to $299.99 at Best Buy, saving you $150 off their regular cost. These are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. They last for up to 30 hours on a single charge and can recharge for up to five hours of listening time in just 10 minutes.
Sony WF-1000XM3 | $62 off at Amazon
If you care more about portability than isolation (but still need some of that good stuff), the Sony WF-1000XM3 is your best bet. At $238, these are over $60 off their retail price, and they're some of the best-sounding and noise-isolating wireless earbuds we've ever used.
JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Headphones | $130 off at Amazon
As much as we love the Sony XM3, we also understand not everyone has that kind of cash to spend. A nice step below them are the JBL Live 650, which pack a big punch for the price. You're getting 40mm drivers for big sound, 30-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a premium design that looks stunning.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | $70 off at Amazon
Sennheiser is one of the most respected names in the audio business, and as expected, its Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds stand out as some of the best in their class. They deliver stereo sound with deep bass, reliable battery life, and a sleek/comfortable design.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $52 off at Amazon
Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds are a steal at $200 — yes, they're that good — so at less than $150 for Black Friday, they're extra enticing. Only the black pair of earbuds are on sale for this low price, though the Blue and White colorways are both currently discounted as well.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $39 off at Amazon
Beans, beans, good for the heart. You've heard the saying, but have you heard these incredible earbuds? Featuring a bean-shaped design that molds into your ear, these are probably the most comfortable wireless earbuds you'll ever wear. Plus, they feature noise-canceling. At $172, these are an excellent deal.
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 | $50 off at Amazon
In the market for true wireless earbuds that are a bit more affordable? You can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2. Available for $50 off during Cyber Monday, the Liberty Air 2 deliver excellent audio quality, 28-hour battery life, wireless charging, and a comfortable fit. With the Soundcore mobile app, you can even use the HearID feature to customize the EQ just for your own ears.
JBL Flip 5 Eco Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $20 off at Amazon
There's no denying the importance of a good Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want to jam out to music in your backyard or catch up on podcasts while your shower, it's an invaluable tool. One of our favorite ones — the JBL Flip 5 — is on sale for $20 off thanks to Cyber Monday. It's compact, comes in fun colors, and sounds way better than you'd think a portable speaker is capable of sounding.
Anker Soundcore 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $21 off at Amazon
If you're looking for a more affordable Bluetooth speaker option, you can't go wrong with the Anker Soundcore 2. Available in three colors (black, red, and blue), the Soundcore delivers astonishing sound and long 24-hour battery life in a compact, affordable package. Buy it during Cyber Monday and take $21 off its retail price.
Phones, Tablets & Accessories deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | $262 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering over $260 off the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G for Cyber Monday. This device features 128GB storage and comes in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black for this low price.
iPhone 11 devices (Refurbished) | Up to $101 off at Best Buy
Save up to $101 on select unlocked iPhone 11 devices this month at Best Buy in certified refurbished condition. This deal includes the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Your purchase also comes with a 90-day warranty. Other iPhone models are included in this offer as well with savings up to $349.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank | $16 off at Amazon
A power bank is one of the most useful phone accessories you can own, and if you're shopping for one, make sure to pick up the Anker PowerCore Slim 10000. Anker is one of the most trusted names in the business, with this version of the PowerCore offering a 10,000 mAh capacity, fast charge speeds, and a free 18-month warranty. It's $16 off for Cyber Monday.
Anker Wireless Charger Bundle | $15 off at Amazon
One more charger deal and then we'll move on! If you're someone that prefers wireless charging over wired, you'll want to check out this bundle of Anker wireless chargers. You get two of Anker's most popular options, including the PowerWave Pad and Stand. Both offer 10W charge speeds, are backed by overvoltage protection, and you get two unique ways to charge your phone.
Samsung EVO Select 256GB MicroSD Card | $20 off at Amazon
We've all been there. You've had your phone for a while, it's loaded up with a bunch of apps and movies, and you're quickly running out of space. If your phone supports expandable storage, pick up this 256GB MicroSD card from Samsung during Black Friday. It's high-quality, has a ton of room, and is pretty affordable being $19 off its normal price.
Wearables
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $100 off at Amazon
Last year's Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy, and this Cyber Monday, it sees a massive $100 discount. The Watch Active 2 boasts a slim and lightweight design, ample health-tracking features, and responsive software that's a joy to use.
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle | $141 off at Amazon
If you prefer your smartwatches to be a touch classier, the Fossil Gen 5 is a great alternative. This is a timeless aesthetic that pairs nicely with any outfit, especially when paired with a leather or metal watch band. Along with its good looks, the Gen 5 also has features like built-in GPS, NFC, a heart-rate monitor, and is powered by Google's Wear OS operating system.
Mobvoi TicWatch C2 Plus | $60 off at Amazon
Another Wear OS smartwatch that's on sale for Black Friday is the TicWatch C2 Plus. This is another wearable chock-full of features, with highlights of the C2 Plus including 1GB of RAM for snappy performance, IP68 dust/water resistance, built-in GPS, and NFC for Google Pay support. Clip the coupon before checkout and save $60.
Amazfit T-Rex Smartwatch | $31 off at Amazon
The beauty of smartwatches is that they come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. If you're someone that prefers rugged/heavy-duty watches, you'll probably be interested in the Amazfit T-Rex. This is one beast of a smartwatch, touting military-grade durability, a sweat-resistant band, built-in GPS, and up to 20-hour battery life. Make sure you clip the coupon to save $15 off the already-discounted price!
Fitbit Versa 3 | $50 off at Amazon
With the Versa 3, Fitbit has delivered its most polished smartwatch yet. It has a gorgeous design with an OLED display, a convenient watch band system, and a much better charger compared to previous models. If you want a single wearable for tracking your health and staying on top of notifications, this is it.
Fitbit Inspire 2 | $40 off at Amazon
If a full-on smartwatch experience isn't for you, you may be better off with something like the Fitbit Inspire 2. It's a fitness tracker and nothing more, allowing you to track your activity, sleep, and heart-rate in a lightweight and affordable package. During Cyber Monday, it's even more affordable than usual.
Laptop & PC Component deals
AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT | $70 off at Amazon
The AMD Ryzen 7 is an absolute beast of a processor, and lucky for you, it sees a nice $70 discount during Cyber Monday. This is AMD's fastest 8-core processor it's ever created, supporting over 100FPS gaming and 4.7GHz overlocking. If you're ready for serious performance, look no further.
Speed and storage: Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD | $60 off
An SSD is an excellent way to add performance and storage to your custom PC, and for Black Friday, Amazon Canada has tons of SSD deals to choose from. One of the best is for the Samsung 860 EVO, offering 1TB of storage and 550MB/s read speeds for $60 off the retail price.
Crucial RAM | Up to 37% off at Amazon
Crucial makes some of the best RAM in the business, and no matter how much you need, Amazon has you covered for Cyber Monday discounts. From 8GB all the way up to a whopping 32GB, there are ample discounts to be had on RAM of all sizes right now.
Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor - U3818DW | $642 off at Dell
Dell's UltraSharp monitors are incredibly highly-rated across the industry for a reason: they're bright, sharp, and colour-accurate. Dell's UltraSharp 38 Curved Monitor is the company's top-of-the-line monitor for professionals and creatives, with a 3840x1600 resolution, a 5ms response time, and all the ports you'll ever seen, including USB-C and HDMI. This monitor is a dream, and with coupon 10%OFFMONITOR, it's down to $1097.99 — its lowest price ever.
SAITOR 1080P Webcam | $30 off at Amazon
Save $30 on the top-rated webcam at Amazon today! The Saitor webcam offers 1080p HD resolution at 30 frames per second and connects easily via USB — no software installation required.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Refurbished) | $300 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $300 off this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop in refurbished condition. It was tested, inspected, and restored directly by Microsoft, and it even comes with a one-year Microsoft warranty.
Amazon Products
Amazon Fire TV Devices | from $29.99 at Amazon
All of the Amazon Fire TV Stick devices are now on sale at Amazon with prices starting as low as $17.99! This includes the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models.
Echo Show (2nd Gen) | $110 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show devices are pretty underrated — not only are they great displays for showing photos and catching up on news, but they're also really good speakers, too. The Echo Show (2nd Gen) sounds better than many dedicated standalone smart speakers for listening to music and podcasts — plus, this one doubles as a great video chat app for Zoom, too! Get one for you and one for the grandparents because, at $189.99, you're saving $110 over the retail price.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $50 off at Amazon
There are a ton of ways to stream your favorite TV shows and movies, but perhaps none is a more powerful dedicated solution than the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Don't worry about a remote control; all you need to do is ask Alexa to turn your TV on and start playing the next episode of your show. It works with Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime TV, and more. Yes, it'll also act as a centrepiece for your smart home powered by Alexa.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $80 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 8 is the little smart display you never knew you needed. Featuring a bright and colorful 8-inch display, perfect for your office or kitchen, the Echo Show 8 displays photos, recipes, and that awesome Prime Video show you've been meaning to watch. At $90, this is $70 off for Cyber Monday — and for $10 more, you get the Echo Show 8 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $149.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $50 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone now.
Amazon Echo Show 5 with smart plug | $52 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the best bedside or office clocks you can find. It's got a big, bright 5-inch display, a camera for video calls, and best of all, it can show all of your photos through Amazon Photos when you want to take a look at something that isn't work. Today you can save $40 and bundle it with a TP-Link smart plug for just $13 extra.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | $30 off at Amazon
The all-new Echo Dot smart speaker is now discounted by $30 at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This speaker lets you use Alexa to voice control compatible smart home devices, get the answers to your questions, play music, and more.
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | $40 off at Amazon
Sitting in between the Echo Dot and Echo Studio (mentioned below), we have the regular Amazon Echo. This middle-child strikes a fantastic balance of offering powerful Alexa features and impressive sound quality for a respectable price. With a hefty $40 discount for Cyber Monday, it's a smart home speaker must-have!
Amazon Echo Studio | $70 off at Amazon
The Echo Studio gives you the same Alexa experience found on the Echo and Echo Dot, but it massively upgrades audio quality in every way imaginable. Featuring five directional speakers and support for a wide variety of high-quality audio formats, the Echo Studio makes all of your music sound downright incredible.
Amazon Kindle | $74.99 at Amazon
The entry-level Kindle is now discounted by $45 at Amazon. It features an adjustable front light, 4GB space for thousands of books, and a 6-inch anti-glare touchscreen. It also has Bluetooth for Audible audiobooks so you can switch between reading and listening.
Kindle Paperwhite | $30 off at Amazon
Love reading? Well, you should. That counts whether it's digital or not. And if you go the digital way, the Kindle Paperwhite is a fantastic way to carry around thousands of books in a slim, waterproof device. It has 8GB of storage, a glare-free display, and eInk technology for a close real-book experience. At just more than $100, thanks to a Cyber Monday deal, it's a great time to up your reading game.
Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | $89.99 at Amazon
If you want an affordable tablet for your little one, this is the deal for you with the fully-featured Fire 7 tablets in a kid-proof case at a $40 discount. It also includes a 2-year warranty and a complimentary year of Amazon Kids+.
Gaming deals
A gaming PC to stream about: CyberpowerPC Gamer Supreme Liquid Cool Gaming PC | $1537 at Amazon
Everyone and their grandma is building a gaming PC right now — and why not, the games are there to make it an amazing experience — but if you're not into that whole building thing, CyberpowerPC has you covered. This pre-built AMD machine packs all-new parts, including a Ryzen 7 3800X, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. The case comes with four quiet, high-RPM fans and plenty of RGB lights to keep you gaming well into the night.
MSI GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop | $200 off at Best Buy
The stellar GP65 Leopard Gaming Laptop by MSI is currently discounted by $200 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. This 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel i7-10750H processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics at one of its best prices yet.
ASUS ROG Strix G15 | $100 off at Best Buy
Any money saved on a gaming laptop is always appreciated, and right now you can save $100 on a solid mid-range option from ASUS. It has inside a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti GPU.
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop | $291 off at Amazon
This is a laptop with a lot of power at a great price, thanks to AMD Ryzen powering it. Get inside a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU for some stellar FHD performance on the 15.6-inch display. It's also tested to ensure it can put up with some serious use and abuse.
Logitech G610 Orion Red Mechanical Keyboard | $69 off at Amazon
Logitech makes really good peripherals, and the G610 mechanical keyboard is no exception. Featuring real Cherry MX Red switches and a beautiful, uniform backlight, the G610 is a low-noise, reliable gaming keyboard that you're absolutely going to love. And it's $69 off for Cyber Monday. Nice.
Corsair Icue 465XRGB Mid-Tower ATX Case | $30 off at Amazon
If you're building a computer, you should probably start with a good case, and Corsair has been making some of the best PC accessories for nearly two decades. This case is extremely highly-rated, with plenty of space for component access once installed and tons of cooling, including three 120mm RGB intake fans at the front. The case comes in white or black, but whichever color you choose, you won't regret your purchase.
Redragon Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | 26% off at Amazon
Ready to take your PC gaming to the next level? It's time to upgrade to a proper mechanical gaming keyboard. Redragon's keyboard has everything you need for a top-notch experience, including fast performance, precise Cherry Red MX switches, and anti-ghosting support. For the price, it's one of the best deals around.
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $50 off at Amazon
What else do you need to know about a green Razer gaming headset? You know it's going to sound great, with its 50mm drivers, and you know your friends will hear you perfectly thanks to its best-in-class microphone, but you'll also look incredible while doing it, too. At $69.99, this is the lowest price we've seen on this headset, matching its Prime Day discounts.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro Gaming Headset | $60 off at Amazon
Without a doubt, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is the gaming headset to get right now. If there's a feature you want, chances are the Arctis Pro has it. Highlights of the headset include dual-band wireless connectivity, hi-res speakers, long battery life, a high-quality mic, and a super-lightweight design. Yeah, it's pretty amazing.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Gaming Headset | $80 off at Amazon
As much as we love the Arctis Pro, we also understand they aren't within everyone's budget. Thankfully, you can spend less for the Arctis 9X and still get a fantastic gaming headset. Featuring full wireless compatibility for Xbox One and Series X|S, the Arctis 9X offers great sound and SteelSeries' excellent ClearCast microphone.
Fosmon Dual Xbox Controller Charger Station | 15% off at Amazon
Xbox One users, listen up. We know how annoying the AA batteries powering your controllers are, so why not finally ditch them? This bundle from Fosmon includes two rechargeable battery packs plus a docking station so you can charge two controllers at once. It's a massive upgrade over juggling batteries all the time.
Xbox One/Series X Games | Up to $55 off at Amazon
Whether you're taking some time off for the holidays or just want to relax during the weekend, kicking back with a few video games is always a nice way to treat yourself. Amazon is currently offering up to $55 off select Xbox One/Series X titles, including the likes of Gears Tactics, Sea of Thieves, and more.
Oculus Quest 2
The Oculus Quest 2 is selling just as quickly as its predecessor, so don't delay in picking yours up! Facebook has improved just about everything with the second-generation Oculus Quest, making this the VR console to get.
Television deals
Samsung TU8000 Smart TV | Up to $100 off
Looking for the ultimate upgrade for your living room? Look no further than this deal on the Samsung TU8000. It's a 4K smart TV with tons of features, and for Cyber Monday, the 50 and 55-inch models are down to their lowest prices ever.
TCL 5-Series 55-Inch UHD Roku Smart TV | $100 off at Amazon
Even if you're working with a limited budget, you can still score an excellent TV during Cyber Monday. Take the TCL 5-Series, for example. It has a 4K UHD resolution, uses quantum dot technology for improved brightness, has four HDMI ports, and comes with Roku built-in. Right now, it can be yours for just $450.
Samsung 55-Inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV | $500 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $500 off Samsung's 55-inch 4K UHD QLED Tizen Smart TV now through November 12. This TV lets you access services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max without needing another device plugged in.
LG 55-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV | $100 off at Amazon
If you want a TV for next-gen gaming, the LG OLED55BX is a great place to start. Featuring perfect blacks, NVIDIA G-Sync support, Variable Refresh Rate and a host of other features, this is the perfect upgrade for your PS5 or Xbox Series X.
LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV | $900 off at Best Buy
LG's 65-inch 4K UHD OLED webOS Smart TV is currently discounted by $900 at Best Buy. This TV features Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby HDR, and Dolby Atmos for a more cinematic experience.
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV | $1,200 off at Best Buy
Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart TV is an Android TV model that lets you download apps and streaming services with ease. This sale is only good through November 12. You can also save up to $500 on select soundbars with its purchase.
Anker Nebula Capsule Max Projector | $210 off at Amazon
The Anker Nebula Capsule Max isn't technically a TV, but it could be a perfect TV alternative for you. This compact projector kicks out a 720p HD image that can get up to 100-inches large, has a peak brightness of 200 ANSI, and uses powerful autofocus to ensure you get a crisp and sharp image every single time. Whether you use it as your main TV or a secondary one, you save $210 if you buy during this Cyber Monday sale.
Camera deals
GoPro HERO9 | $71 off at Amazon
Searching for the ultimate action camera? Look no further than the GoPro HERO9. This is GoPro's latest and greatest camera, and simply put, it's the best one the company has ever created. The HERO9 offers 5K video recording, 20MP still photos, and two displays for seeing your content (one on the front and one on the back).
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | $20 off at Amazon
Sure, our smartphones take great photos, but there's just something special about taking a picture and having a printed copy of it within seconds. That's what Fujifilm gives you with the Instax Mini 11, and it's pretty darn cool. Key specs include auto exposure support, a one-touch selfie mode, and custom shutter buttons.
Kodak Smile Classic | $60 off at Amazon
The Kodak Smile Classic is another camera + printer combo, though it features an even more retro design that looks simply fantastic. You can take 16MP photos with this Kodak camera, photos print at 3.51" x 4.25" dimensions, and there's a built-in flash with a 10-second timer for setting up group shots.
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II | $101 off at Amazon
Point-and-shoot cameras often get overlooked in a world filled with capable smartphone camera options, but there's still very much a market for them. With the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II, you're getting one of the highest-end point-and-shoot options money can buy. It touts a compact design, a large 1-inch 20.1MP sensor, f/1.8-f/2.8 aperture, and a touchscreen LCD swivel display.
Canon Rebel SL3 | $70 off at Amazon
If DSLRs are more your thing, Canon has another great Cyber Monday deal with its Rebel SL3 camera. Along with the body itself, you're also getting an 18-55mm lens. The SL3 supports dual-pixel CMOS autofocus so you never miss a precious moment, along with eye-detection autofocus. Thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, you can wirelessly connect to your phone and easily transfer pictures.
Canon EF 40/2.8 STM Standard Lens | $100 off at Amazon
Once you have your Rebel SL3 (or any other Canon camera), it's time to start expanding your collection of lenses. One that's on sale right now is this 40mm option, which is perfect for on-the-go photography. It's super small and lightweight, easy to stabilize, and shoots well at slower shutter speeds. If you don't already have a 40mm lens in your kit, definitely pick this up during Cyber Monday.
Kitchen & Lifestyle deals
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker | $23 off at Amazon
If you haven't caught on to the sous vide movement, you have to. This little gadget lets you cook meat, vegetables, eggs — anything, basically — at a perfect temperature every time. It also looks really nice, which is a bonus for any kitchen appliance. Grab it $23 off for Cyber Monday!
Instant Pot Ultra 6 Qt
The Instant Pot is a staple in my kitchen these days, but it took until Cyber Monday of last year for me to actually buy one. It's one of the best purchases I've made in years. The Ultra model is a bit fancier than the Duo, which you can get for under $100, but I'd recommend going with this model for the extra features.
Dyson Cyclone V10 | $200 off at Best Buy
Dyson's vacuums are world-renowned for a reason: they're really, really good at sucking up dirt. The Dyson Cyclone V10 is one of the best and most powerful portable vacuums out there, and at $200 off for Cyber Monday, this is one of the best deals you'll find today.
Ninja Professional Blender | $49 off at Amazon
The Ninja Professional Blender is discounted by nearly $30 at Amazon for Cyber Monday right now. This model offers 900 watts of performance power and is a great pick for crushing ice, whole fruits, and veggies within seconds.
Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler | $50 off at Amazon
Save nearly 50% on the Cuisinart 5-in-1 Griddler this week at Amazon. This Cyber Monday deal brings its price down to $66.99. This griddler can be used as a contact grill, panini press, flat grill, and as a griddle. It features removable, nonstick grill and griddle plates.
Breville Barista Express espresso machine | $100 off at Amazon
I've been using this espresso machine for the past few months, and let me tell you — it's changed my life. Breville isn't necessarily the company you immediately associate with coffee machines, but the company has built a quiet empire of affordable coffee products that are as good as their commercial counterparts. This one is fantastic, and well worth it at $100 off its retail price.
ANTREE Pasta Maker Attachment | $34 off at Amazon
If you've always thought about making pasta but haven't committed yet, use Cyber Monday to change that! This pasta-making attachment from ANTREE is on sale right now, and it easily attaches to your existing KitchenAid stand mixer. Whether you want to make spaghetti, fettuccine, or lasagna, you can do it.
Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill / Walking Pad | $549 off at Best Buy
Save over 50% on the Superfit 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill and Walking Pad during Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale. This model even features a built-in Bluetooth speaker and comes with a remote control for easy operation.
LifeStraw | 20% off at Amazon
Chances are you've heard of LifeStraw a lot at this point, but have you ever considered actually buying one? Whether you're out camping or find yourself in a survival situation, having a personal water filter in such a compact design really is amazing. And with a 99.9999% effectiveness rating, you can trust it to keep you safe.
THINKA Medical Face Masks | 32% off at Amazon
Face masks have quickly become a normal part of daily life, and if you're someone that prefers to use disposable masks, you can't pass up on this deal right here. Get 50 medical-grade face masks for 32% off the retail price only for Cyber Monday — keeping you and your wallet safe and happy.
23andMe Health + Ancestry | $125 off at Amazon
Ever wonder what your DNA says about your body's health? What about your ancestry? With this kit from 23andMe, you can find out both of those things. Order your kit, create an account, prepare a saliva sample, and ship it off to 23andMe. You'll then be able to view all of your results right on your phone! Now's the perfect time to buy, as Cyber Monday has 23andMe discounted by $125!
Toys & Kids
Monopoly, the classic game | $4 off at Amazon
It's Monopoly, what else do you need to know? This classic game is on sale for just under $16, and because we're all going to be home a lot over the next few months, you may want to stock up on some good old analog fun to keep the family busy.
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Learning Home | $48 off at Amazon
For the little ones, a must-have gift this Cyber Monday is Fisher-Price's Smart Learning Home. There are tons of activities for your kiddo to play with, ranging from a crawl-through door, open/close mailbox, a painted-on alphabet, and so much more. There are three "smart stage" learning levels and support for four languages!
Hasbro Disney Frozen Dolls | $19 off at Amazon
Elsa, Anna, Olaf, oh my! You get all three of the iconic Frozen characters in this bundle from Hasbro. Elsa and Anna feature their iconic outfits from Frozen 2, along with their original hairstyles from the film. With 9 points of articulation, your kid can easily recreate their favorite scene from the movies!
Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box | $6 off at Amazon
If your kid is a bit too young for regular Legos, get them started with something more age-appropriate with this classic set of Lego Duplo. You're getting 65 pieces for your youngster to build with, along with two characters and a car for them to ride in. There are also 1-2-3 number bricks to help them learn while they build.
Little Tikes TotSports Easy Hit Golf Set | $7 off at Amazon
Hit the green with your kid right in the backyard with this golf set from Little Tikes. This set includes two golf clubs, three balls, a hole marker, and a cart to hold the clubs. From improving motor skills to just enjoying a nice, sunny day, this makes for a great holiday gift.
Sorry! Board Game | $4 off at Amazon
Sorry! is a classic board game that every family deserves to have in their collection. This is the classic game without any weird modifications, meaning it's Sorry! just how you know and love it. You get 16 pawns, the board, cards, and can play with the whole family.
Candyland Board Game | $21 off at Amazon
Candyland is another excellent board game, though one that's better suited for younger players (anywhere from three and up). You can play with two-four people, everything is included in the box so you can start playing right away, and it sees a hefty discount during Cyber Monday. Don't pass this one up!
Clue: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition | $14 off at Amazon
You love Clue, you love Harry Potter, so why not mix the two together? That's exactly what Hasbro did, and the end result is Clue: Wizarding World Harry Potter Edition. Play the classic mystery game while being transported to the Harry Potter universe, featuring iconic characters and items that you know and love.
What Do You Meme? Adult Party Game | $12 off at Amazon
After a long day taking care of the kids, it's time to unwind with a game just for the adults. What Do You Meme? is one of the hottest party games available right now, with the ultimate goal being to create the funniest meme possible with the cards you're given. With 435 cards at your disposal, the possibilities are endless.
