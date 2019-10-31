Best answer: Yes, Disney+ will support Chromecasting content from your Android phone or tablet. Whether your TV is new or old, smart or "dumb," you'll be able to watch Disney+ on it with a Chromecast.

Google Chromecast is supported by Disney+

Among the many platforms that Disney+ will be supporting at launch are the Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. This is great news because that means that it'll be easy as pie to switch between watching on a phone to watching on the big screen at home, even if you don't own a TV with Android TV or Roku built into it.

Here's the full list of platforms supported at launch:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Google Chromecast

Apple iOS phones and tablets

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Roku

We know that you can cast Disney+ from the Android app on Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks with Android apps through Google Play. We aren't as sure if you'll be able to cast Disney+ from the iOS version of the app, but hopefully casting will be available from all versions of the mobile app at launch.

We also aren't sure if or when you'll be able to stream Disney+ 4K content to the Chromecast Ultra or 4K Chromecast built-in TVs, but we hope to know more about what requirements Disney has for 4K content as we approach the Nov. 12 launch date for the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. It'll launch on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.