Best answer: Yes, Disney+ will support Chromecasting content from your Android phone or tablet. Whether your TV is new or old, smart or "dumb," you'll be able to watch Disney+ on it with a Chromecast.
Cast away: Disney+ ($70/yr at Disney+)
Google Chromecast is supported by Disney+
Among the many platforms that Disney+ will be supporting at launch are the Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. This is great news because that means that it'll be easy as pie to switch between watching on a phone to watching on the big screen at home, even if you don't own a TV with Android TV or Roku built into it.
Here's the full list of platforms supported at launch:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Apple iOS phones and tablets
- Apple TV
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Roku
We know that you can cast Disney+ from the Android app on Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks with Android apps through Google Play. We aren't as sure if you'll be able to cast Disney+ from the iOS version of the app, but hopefully casting will be available from all versions of the mobile app at launch.
We also aren't sure if or when you'll be able to stream Disney+ 4K content to the Chromecast Ultra or 4K Chromecast built-in TVs, but we hope to know more about what requirements Disney has for 4K content as we approach the Nov. 12 launch date for the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. It'll launch on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.
Cast away
Disney+
No smarts in your TV? No problem.
Disney's eagerly-awaited streaming service will support Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices at launch, meaning that even if your TV is old and "dumb" like mine, you can get your Disney+ on so long as you have a Chromecast to plug into it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Take advantage of the power of a Chromecast with these cheap 4K TVs
Need a new TV to use with your Chromecast or Chromecast Ultra? These 4K TVs have everything you need to view your content with more fidelity, all while using less of your money.
Speakers are great, and these Wear OS watches have them built in.
Whether you want to take phone calls on your wrist or have a more immersive Google Assistant experience, these are the Wear OS watches that have a built-in speaker.
These are the best external hard drives for your Chromebook
Expanding the available storage space on your Chromebook is really easy. All you need is an external hard drive or solid-state drive (SSD) that can use one of the available USB ports. Here are the best options for your Google-powered laptop.