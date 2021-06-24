Best answer: Yes, and you probably should. Starlink comes with a router, but may not offer the coverage and settings many people have come to expect from their routers.

Starlink comes with a basic router in the box, and you will need to use it in some capacity, but if you're looking for Wi-Fi coverage for a large home or just want the options that come with a standalone unit. A Nest Wifi mesh system was used in our Starlink Review , and it worked well. To get it working, you need only connect your router to the Ethernet port of the Starlink router. It might be necessary to factory reset your router if you were using custom settings with your previous internet service provider.

While Starlink's service reaches a huge service area, your personal connection will only reach as far as your router. The included router should be adequate for a small to medium home, but if you have a large house or one made from dense materials like brick or concrete, you might need a better router to get the most from your internet connection. Furthermore, something like a farm with multiple buildings could benefit from a mesh network or outdoor access points.

One of the best Wi-FI 6 routers is a great upgrade for coverage inside the home. You could also go with one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems if you want a network that can grow to fit your needs. Having a mesh Wi-Fi system that covers most of your property can be great, especially as we add more smart devices to our lives.