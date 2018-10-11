Best answer: Yes. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL support the same Qi charging stand used in all of Samsung's wireless chargers.

How does the Pixel 3 support Samsung wireless chargers?

While previous Pixel devices featured aluminum housings, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL have glass backs that are much more conducive to wireless charging. Like most other phones, the new Pixels use the Qi wireless charging standard, which is the same standard supported by Samsung's charging stands.

Though tediously named, Samsung's Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand is a fantastic wireless charger with an adjustable surface that allows you to lay your phone flat or prop it up so that you can still see notifications with your Pixel 3 charging on a desk. Of course, that adjustable surface is also padded and soft to avoid scratching up your phone, and works well through even most thick cases.

Why not just buy Google's Pixel Stand instead?

The Pixel Stand is great — it's made specifically for the new Pixels, and has a few unique features like a specialized dock mode — but it's also $79. While that's not too much more than our top recommendation, the Pixel Stand doesn't match the flexibility of the Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand.

If you don't care about changing the orientation of your phone while it's charging, Samsung has other wireless chargers, including a standing charger for $35 and a flat charging pad for $50 — both of which are capable of 9W fast wireless charging. There's also the Wireless Charger Duo, which can charge two devices at once, for $120.

Will a Samsung charger work as quickly as the Pixel Stand?

Not quite, but it's very close. Google's Pixel Stand outputs up to 10W to the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL through its included 18W USB-PD power adapter. Most of Samsung's wireless chargers, on the other hand, output at a maximum of 9W. That difference is fairly negligible, but it's there nonetheless.